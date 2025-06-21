Alli in Brawl Stars: Main attack, Super, and more

Alli in Brawl Stars is a new Mythic Brawler who loves to stay in the swamp. As per the developers, she has a tendency to lurk in the shadows and strike when the opponent least expects, just like other Assassin-class Brawlers.
Alli will be released in the upcoming Legends of the Underworld Season in July 2025, alongside her 29 Gems skin, called Hunter and Gatherer Allie. At the highest level, she boasts 8200 HP as highlighted in the latest Brawl Talk.
On that note, this article describes the abilities Supercell has given to Alli in Brawl Stars, including her main attack and Super.
Swamp Swipe: Main attack of Alli in Brawl Stars
Alli’s main attack, Swamp Swipe, isn’t your typical dash or projectile. This versatile move changes depending on where you are on the map. When you’re standing in water or hiding in bushes, Alli leaps forward with a pouncing strike, similar to how Moe attacks.
Outside those areas, she performs a rapid dash attack, much like Mortis. No matter which version you use, both deal the same damage, so you don’t have to worry about losing power while switching between them.
What makes this attack even cooler is that when you move through water, Alli submerges under the surface, with only her hair visible like a lurking gator. You can use this ability to chase enemies or escape from critical situations via water.
Stalker: Super ability of Alli in Brawl Stars
Alli’s Super, called Stalker, grants her pulsing stealth, drawing comparison with regular invisibility. While the Brawl Talk video didn’t spell out the exact mechanics, it seems like Alli keeps her stealth even when attacking, at least for a moment. That makes it a fantastic tool for sneak attacks without immediately revealing yourself.
However, Stalker does more than just make you invisible. It also boosts the damage of your next Swamp Swipe based on your target’s remaining health — the higher their health, the more extra damage you deal. This makes her the perfect assassin for chasing down high-health Brawlers like Frank or Bull and dealing devastating opening blows.
From what’s shown in the video, the boosted first strike can inflict double the regular damage in the right situation.
Enraged: Trait of Alli in Brawl Stars
Alli also comes with a brand-new Trait called Enraged. When you’re near Brawlers with low health, your movement speed increases, and the lower their health, the faster you move. This makes Alli incredibly dangerous in clean-up situations, where you can zip through the battlefield, hunting down weakened targets before they can escape.
