How to get Brawl Stars Sheep Player Icon for free

The Brawl Stars Sheep Player Icon features the woolly animal in a square-shaped frame. This sheep's eyes contain rectangular-shaped pupils that look straight at the observer. It boasts spiral designs on its body and is confined in thick black borders. The latest Brawl Talk released the redemption link to obtain this Brawl Star Sheep Player Icon.

On that note, this article provides the necessary steps and highlights a few troubleshooting tips to help you obtain the in-game reward.

Method to get Brawl Stars Sheep Player Icon

Offer redemption window inside the game

Here are the required steps:

Head to the official voucher redemption webpage by clicking this link. Choose the Claim Freebie button present beneath the Brawl Stars Sheep Player Icon. The reward will be sent to your gaming account. Launch Brawl Stars on your mobile and select the Okay button to complete the process.

Note that the free Supercell offers are valid for a short duration. Thus, you must claim it urgently. Otherwise, you might receive an 'offer expired' title when you click the provided link after its expiry.

Troubleshooting tips

Unfortunately, a few of you might face issues while trying to claim the freebie despite following the above steps. In such cases, here are some tips you can try out:

Clear cache and restart your mobile: This is the most tried-and-tested method that is leveraged whenever there's a technical issue. Clearing your device's cache memory should help you claim the free Brawl Stars Sheep Player Icon.

This is the most tried-and-tested method that is leveraged whenever there's a technical issue. Clearing your device's cache memory should help you claim the free Brawl Stars Sheep Player Icon. Use updated browsers: Some outdated browsers might not have the necessary functionalities for redeeming voucher codes. We recommend you use the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, as they are the most widely used browsers in the world and are constantly updated.

Some outdated browsers might not have the necessary functionalities for redeeming voucher codes. We recommend you use the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, as they are the most widely used browsers in the world and are constantly updated. Leverage high-speed internet: A slow internet connection can hinder the code redemption process, so it's best to use the fastest available internet while attempting the same.

A slow internet connection can hinder the code redemption process, so it's best to use the fastest available internet while attempting the same. Use a different device: If you still face an issue despite trying the above tips, change your device. Use your friend's or family's mobile and retry the steps mentioned above. This will likely resolve the issue and help you obtain the free Brawl Stars Sheep Player Icon.

