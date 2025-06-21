Brawl Stars Brawl Talk (June 21, 2025): All nine Hypercharges explained

The Brawl Stars Brawl Talk on June 21, 2025, revealed nine Hypercharges that will debut alongside new Brawlers and game modes. The nine affected Brawlers will have their Super enhanced, allowing them to either deal more damage, stun enemies, or get more utility from their Super.

The developers mentioned that they will be released in two batches in separate seasons, requiring you to purchase from the in-game store.

On that note, this article highlights the utilities of the nine new Hypercharges highlighted in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk.

Mechanics of nine Hypercharges revealed in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

Lumi’s Hypercharge: Drum Solo

Lumi using her Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

Lumi’s Hypercharge makes her already dangerous Super even scarier. Normally, Lumi’s Super drops three explosive circles of increasing size and damage, with the final blast briefly stunning any unlucky Brawlers caught in the biggest area.

With Drum Solo active, Lumi adds two extra blasts on either side of her final explosion, turning one devastating strike into a chain of destruction. This makes Lumi a nightmare in tight, objective-based maps where you can easily corner enemies.

Doug’s Hypercharge: Free Toppings

According to the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk, Doug’s Super will now do much more than healing when he is Hypercharged. When you use his Super to drop a hot dog and buff a teammate, that teammate can now copy Doug’s main attack every time Doug fires.

You can use it on tanky Brawlers to help them dish out Doug’s rapid-fire shots while keeping their original abilities. It opens up clever plays where your whole team becomes a damage-dealing unit with Doug leading the charge.

Kit’s Hypercharge: Making Biscuits

Kit’s Hypercharge adds versatility to his leaping Super as per the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk. Normally, when Kit jumps onto a Brawler, he stuns and deals damage over time.

With Making Biscuits active, you can now move and attack normally during that stun window, making it much easier to follow up with Yarn Ball shots. When attached to a teammate, Kit also boosts his healing rate and adds bounce effects to his Yarn Balls.

R-T’s Hypercharge: 360° Surveillance System

R-T using his Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

R-T’s Hypercharge cranks his tactical control to another level in this Brawl Stars Brawl Talk. After activating his Super and splitting into his alternate form, the 360° Surveillance System surrounds him with damaging security lasers.

It’s perfect for denying space and trapping enemies when they try to close in. If you like controlling lanes and punishing aggressive opponents, this Hypercharge is going to be your new favorite.

Chuck’s Hypercharge: Full Steam

The Brawl Stars Brawl Talk disclosed that Chuck’s Hypercharge will improve his mobility during matches. His Super usually places Posts and lets him dash between them, but with Full Steam, his next dash has unlimited range and leaves behind clouds of damaging steam. This makes Chuck both a map-wide assassin and an area-denial specialist.

Shade’s Hypercharge: Frightener

Shade’s Hypercharge makes his main attack more terrifying, as per the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk. Normally, Shade hugs enemies in a wide arc, dealing double damage to those caught in the center.

But while Frightener is active during his Super, every hit, even those off-center, deals maximum damage. It turns Shade into a relentless brawler in close-quarters combat.

Moe’s Hypercharge: The Big Cheese

The Brawl Stars Brawl Talk highlighted that Moe’s Hypercharge enhances his driller, summoned by using his Super. When Moe dives underground, he creates a long path of destruction. With The Big Cheese, the driller now travels even farther and stays active for a longer time, allowing you to catch opponents from long distances.

Draco’s Hypercharge: Fire and Flames

Draco using his Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)

Draco’s Hypercharge turns his inflatable dragon ride into a full-blown inferno. His Super already sends him flying, dealing damage as he goes. With Fire and Flames active, the Dragon breathes wider, longer-reaching flames, increasing your area control and pressure.

Bonnie’s Hypercharge: Daredevil Skills

According to the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk, Bonnie’s Hypercharge provides more utility to his leaping Super. Normally, her Super launches her forward and transforms her into her alternate form. With Daredevil Skills, Bonnie now stuns enemies both on landing and takeoff, while also spitting out damage-dealing teeth in the surrounding area.

