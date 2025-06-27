How to get Clash of Clans Justice Sword decoration for free

Supercell is offering the Clash of Clans Justice Sword decoration as part of a free giveaway. You can obtain it by redeeming a voucher from the game's official website using a link that the developers have shared. This decoration depicts a sword resting on a crown with multiple diamonds. The sword's hilt has an eagle's face with two diamond eyes and a golden beak. Meanwhile, its blade has a triangular nick and thick edges.
This article provides the necessary steps to claim the Clash of Clans Justice Sword decoration for free.
Method to obtain the free Clash of Clans Justice Sword decoration
Follow these steps to obtain the free Justice Sword decoration:
- Head to the voucher redemption webpage.
- Select the Claim Reward button.
- Launch the Clash of Clans app on your device and choose the Okay button.
- Finally, place the decoration at your desired spot in the village.
Note that the free giveaway offered by Supercell has a limited validity period. You must claim the offer before it expires in the next few weeks. The developers have also mentioned that a free bundle of Magic Snacks will also be circulated based on the speed at which the community claims the latest decoration.
Furthermore, a lucky winner will be selected among those who have claimed the Clash of Clans Justice Sword decoration. That person will be rewarded with a real-life replica of the same, which they can use to decorate their home.
Troubleshooting tips
Unfortunately, a few of you might face issues while trying to claim the freebie despite following the above steps. In such cases, here are some tips you can try out:
- Use updated browsers: Some outdated browsers might not have the necessary functionalities for redeeming voucher codes. We recommend you use the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, as they are the most widely used browsers in the world and are constantly updated.
- Clear cache and restart your mobile: This is the most tried-and-tested method that is leveraged whenever there's a technical issue. Clearing your device's cache memory should help you claim the free Clash of Clans Justice Sword decoration.
- Leverage high-speed internet: A slow internet connection can hinder the code redemption process, so it's best to use the fastest available internet while attempting the same.
- Use a different device: If you still face an issue despite trying the above tips, change your device. Use your friend's or family's mobile device and retry the steps mentioned above. This will likely resolve the issue and help you obtain the free Clash of Clans Justice Sword decoration.
