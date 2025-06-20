Is Clash of Clans Dark Crown worth it?

The Clash of Clans Dark Crown is one of the latest Epic Hero Equipment designed specifically for the Minion Prince. If you enjoy spam attacks and heavy-duty hero dives, you’re probably wondering if this piece deserves a spot in your loadout. With hefty boosts like a 30% increase in both health and damage, plus a 11% attack speed boost at max level, it certainly looks impressive on paper.

However, there's a constant debate among the gaming community, questioning whether one should invest in Clash of Clans Dark Crown. This article highlights the stats and reasons why you should opt for this Hero Equipment in this current meta.

Stats and analysis of the Clash of Clans Dark Crown Hero Equipment

Minion Prince uses Dark Crown during battle (Image via Supercell)

At max level, the Dark Crown delivers some impressive stat boosts for your Minion Prince. You’ll get a 30% increase to both health and damage, instantly making your hero tougher and deadlier in battle. On top of that, the equipment grants a 11% boost to attack speed, dramatically increasing how quickly your Minion Prince dishes out damage throughout a fight.

When equipped, this takes your Minion Prince’s hit points to nearly 7,000 and raises its damage per second from 750 to around 975, giving you a noticeable edge, especially in the late stages of an attack.

Comparison between Clash of Clans Dark Crown and other Hero Equipment

Two Hero Equipments of Minion Prince (Image via Supercell)

When you compare Dark Crown to other Hero Equipment like Henchman Puppet, Rocket Spear, or Electro Boots, it holds its ground well for a Minion Prince user. Henchman Puppet adds a flat +188 DPS, which is about a 25% boost at Level 18. In contrast, Dark Crown at max level gives you a 30% damage increase, 30% health boost, and 11% attack speed increase, making it more versatile.

While Rocket Spear and Electro Boots excel in utility, Dark Crown focuses on raw power and durability. Furthermore, it’s the only equipment that boosts three crucial stats together.

Final verdict on the Clash of Clans Dark Crown

The Dark Crown is a solid investment if you rely on the Minion Prince in your attacks. Its balanced boosts to health, damage, and attack speed help your hero survive longer and hit harder, especially in late-game moments. It’s worth spending your ores and resources to strengthen your core strategies.

