Clash of Clans June 2025 update patch notes: Crafted defenses, Ice Block Spell, and more

The Clash of Clans June 2025 update is here, introducing a new spell and crafted defenses. After the first and second CoC update sneak peeks, developers have released the patch notes for this update, revealing thorough details of the new features.

Crafted defenses, including the Hook Tower, Flame Spinner, and Crusher Mortar, let you upgrade their stats individually through the Crafting Station. You can also unlock the brand new Ice Block Spell to reduce the incoming damage to your troops.

On that note, this article highlights the Clash of Clans June 2025 update details.

Crafted defenses in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update

Three new defenses (Image via Supercell)

Here are the required details:

Three crafted defenses: Hook Tower, Flamer Spinner, and Crusher Mortar, are available to build throughout a crafting phase.

Hook Tower, Flamer Spinner, and Crusher Mortar, are available to build throughout a crafting phase. Hook Tower: The Hook Tower pulls attackers in and stuns them! Sadly, Siege Machines are a bit too heavy.

The Hook Tower pulls attackers in and stuns them! Sadly, Siege Machines are a bit too heavy. Flame Spinner: An endless whirlwind of the hot stuff! Spins right round and emits flames to damage nearby attackers.

An endless whirlwind of the hot stuff! Spins right round and emits flames to damage nearby attackers. Crusher Mortar: What goes up, must crush down! Launches giant mortars to crush nearby foes!

What goes up, must crush down! Launches giant mortars to crush nearby foes! Build and upgrade up to 3 temporary crafted defenses on the Crafting Station (Town Hall 17).

Only 1 crafted defense can be active at a time, but you can switch between them anytime!

Up to 3 crafted defenses are available to build during a crafting phase; these typically will last about 3 months. New crafted defenses will take their place with the next phase.

Each crafted defense has 3 upgradeable Modules. You can choose the Modules you’d like to upgrade.

New crafting phases will bring new crafted defenses.

Ice Block: Dark Elixir Spell in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update

New Dark Elixir Spell (Image via Supercell)

Here are the required details:

Encases the allied troops in a protective icy barrier that blocks almost all damage but freezes their attack and movement.

Great for distracting Defenses while other Troops continue to push.

Unlock at Town Hall 14.

Level 7 Dark Spell Factory required.

2 Upgrade levels at Town Hall 14, with 1 upgrade level at each following Town Hall.

Upgrade levels increase the % protection from incoming attacks.

Cookbook in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update

Cookbook is the new feature (Image via Supercell)

Here are the required details:

A new third tab on your Army Training screen offers Starter and Featured Armies to browse and use.

Starter armies: Simple Army Recipe suggestions catered to your current Town Hall level. They consist of regular Troops, Spells, and common Equipment.

Featured/creator armies: Time-limited Army Recipe suggestions based on an ongoing Event or hand-crafted by a creator. They can contain any Troops or Spells available in-game.

The Cookbook will unlock at Town Hall 4.

Featured and Creator Army Recipes will start appearing at Town Hall 10.

New upgrade levels for existing troops

Troops get new upgrade levels (Image via Supercell)

You can now upgrade the few existing ones to higher levels in this Clash of Clans June 2025 update. Here are the details:

Unit New Level(s) Town Hall Level Balloon 12 17 Rocket Balloon 12 17 Lava Hound 7 16 Druid 5 17 Battle Blimp 5 15 Frosty 11-15 17

Note that the remaining Level 18 Wall pieces are now available to upgrade.

Balance changes in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update

The Ice Hounds ate some snow, and now their freeze effect duration is consistent at all levels. Increase level 1 Freeze from 3.5 to 3.75 seconds. The Grand Warden’s Eternal Tome has a new chapter! The Eternal Tome’s new changes include a:

Duration increases by 0.2 seconds at all levels.

Damage immunity effect now lasts 1 second after exiting Grand Warden’s aura.

The damage immunity effect is now also given to Troops that enter the Grand Warden’s aura after activation.

Here are the remaining balance changes in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update:

Building/ Troop Old Hitpoints New Hitpoints Old DPS New DPS Town Hall 1 450 400 N/A N/A Town Hall 2 1600 800 N/A N/A Town Hall 3 1850 1600 N/A N/A Town Hall 4 2100 2000 N/A N/A Army Camp Level 1 250 100 N/A N/A Army Camp Level 2 270 150 N/A N/A Army Camp Level 3 290 200 N/A N/A Army Camp Level 4 310 250 N/A N/A Army Camp Level 5 330 300 N/A N/A Army Camp Level 6 350 330 N/A N/A Gold Mine Level 1 400 75 N/A N/A Gold Mine Level 2 440 150 N/A N/A Gold Mine Level 3 480 300 N/A N/A Gold Mine Level 4 520 400 N/A N/A Gold Mine Level 5 560 500 N/A N/A Gold Mine Level 6 600 550 N/A N/A Gold Mine Level 7 640 600 N/A N/A Gold Mine Level 8 680 660 N/A N/A Elixir Collector 1 400 75 N/A N/A Elixir Collector 2 440 150 N/A N/A Elixir Collector 3 480 300 N/A N/A Elixir Collector 4 520 400 N/A N/A Elixir Collector 5 560 500 N/A N/A Elixir Collector 6 600 550 N/A N/A Elixir Collector 7 640 600 N/A N/A Elixir Collector 8 680 660 N/A N/A Gold Storage Level 1 400 150 N/A N/A Gold Storage Level 2 600 300 N/A N/A Gold Storage Level 3 800 450 N/A N/A Gold Storage Level 4 1000 600 N/A N/A Gold Storage Level 5 1200 800 N/A N/A Gold Storage Level 6 1400 1000 N/A N/A Gold Storage Level 7 1600 1250 N/A N/A Gold Storage Level 8 1700 1500 N/A N/A Gold Storage Level 9 1800 1700 N/A N/A Elixir Storage Level 1 400 150 N/A N/A Elixir Storage Level 2 600 300 N/A N/A Elixir Storage Level 3 800 450 N/A N/A Elixir Storage Level 4 1000 600 N/A N/A Elixir Storage Level 5 1200 800 N/A N/A Elixir Storage Level 6 1400 1000 N/A N/A Elixir Storage Level 7 1600 1250 N/A N/A Elixir Storage Level 8 1700 1500 N/A N/A Elixir Storage Level 9 1800 1700 N/A N/A Clan Castle Level 1 1000 600 N/A N/A Clan Castle Level 2 1400 1200 N/A N/A Clan Castle Level 3 2000 1800 N/A N/A Barracks Level 1 250 100 N/A N/A Barracks Level 2 290 200 N/A N/A Barracks Level 3 330 250 N/A N/A Barracks Level 4 370 300 N/A N/A Barracks Level 5 420 360 N/A N/A Barracks Level 6 470 420 N/A N/A Barracks Level 7 520 500 N/A N/A Barracks Level 8 580 575 N/A N/A Wall Level 1 300 100 N/A N/A Wall Level 2 500 200 N/A N/A Wall Level 3 700 400 N/A N/A Wall Level 4 900 800 N/A N/A Wall Level 5 1400 1200 N/A N/A Wall Level 6 2000 1800 N/A N/A Wall Level 7 2500 2400 N/A N/A Cannon Level 1 420 300 9 7 Cannon Level 2 470 360 11 10 Cannon Level 3 520 420 15 13 Cannon Level 4 570 500 19 17 Cannon Level 5 620 600 25 23 Cannon Level 6 670 660 30 30 Barbarian Level 1 N/A N/A 8 9 Barbarian Level 2 N/A N/A 11 12 Barbarian Level 3 N/A N/A 14 15 Archer Level 1 20 22 7 8 Archer Level 2 23 26 9 10 Archer Level 3 26 29 12 13 Giant Level 1 300 400 11 12 Giant Level 2 360 500 14 15 Giant Level 3 450 600 19 20 Giant Level 4 600 700 N/A N/A Giant Level 5 800 900 N/A N/A Wall Breaker Level 1 N/A N/A 6 10 Wall Breaker Level 2 N/A N/A 10 20 Wall Breaker Level 3 N/A N/A 15 25 Wall Breaker Level 4 N/A N/A 20 30

Army Training improvements in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update

Army selection window (Image via Supercell)

You can now change a Hero's skin from the Training Screen by tapping them and selecting the Clothes Hangar icon.

You can now rotate Heroes from the Training Screen, just like in the Hero Hall!

You can now rearrange Heroes in your Training lineup by holding and dragging them.

You can now rearrange Troops or Spells in your lineup by holding and dragging them; they will appear in the same order in battles!

Certain alerts and warnings in the Army Training Screens can now be tapped/ selected to get more details about the notice.

Increase the Builder Base’s Elixir Cart Storage size to accommodate larger attack rewards.

Clash of Clans June 2025 update not available to Amazon App Store players

If you’re an Amazon player, you may notice that Shop Offers have been removed from the game with this update.

This is because future Clash of Clans updates will not come to the Amazon Appstore.

If you’re an Amazon player, connect your account to Supercell ID to keep your progress and continue playing.

Global pricing

The Global pricing is expanded in the latest Clash of Clans June 2025 update.

It allows us to align more closely with the local cost of goods and services in players’ countries and to provide more affordable pricing across regions.

Players in the same country may see differing price points for game offers.

Please note that Global Pricing is still in a testing phase, and that this is not the final version of the feature.

SCID Guest accounts

Players without a Supercell ID account will receive a Supercell ID Guest account in this Clash of Clans June 2025 update.

New player Supercell ID Guest Accounts will be created after the game tutorial is completed.

Existing players without a Supercell ID Account will receive a Supercell ID Guest Account when logging in.

A Supercell ID Guest Account can be promoted to a full Supercell ID Account.

A Supercell ID Guest account can be migrated to an existing Supercell ID Account.

Achievements and rewards based on connecting your account to Supercell ID will only unlock if it is a full Supercell ID Account.

Bug fixes in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update

Expand Tweet

Healers would sometimes get confused in battle and randomly change their healing target. They’ve re-read the Healing 101 rulebook, and now this bug has been fixed.

Fixed an issue where the Starter Challenges Upgrade button would crash the game.

Fixed issues with Clan Castle Troops icons and levels displaying incorrectly in Friendly Challenges in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update.

Fixed an issue where Super Yetis added from the Spotlight Event would be removed from armies after reloading if your regular Yeti is level 2 or lower.

Fixed an issue where Sceneries purchased from the Trader Shop would not be correctly delivered.

Fixed an issue where tapping the “Start War” button on the Clan War Leagues Result screen from Home Village would crash the game.

Fixed issues with Clan Castle Troops for Friendly Challenges would display level numbers incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where Druid would spawn an additional bear if he is defeated at the same time that he turns into a bear.

Fixed an issue in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update where the Builder Base Spring Trap had infinite pushing capacity.

Fixed an issue where Troop icons would not be scrollable in the army editor screen if initiated in scout view in Friendly Challenges, Clan Wars, or Clan War Leagues.

Fixed an issue with the incorrect greyed-out “Boost Army” button in Clan Capital Attacks.

Fixed an issue where Friendly Challenge Clan Castle Troops would retain lower levels despite having upgraded the Clan Castle.

Fixed the visual issue where the Super Yeti would clip through Walls in this Clash of Clans June 2025 update.

Fixed an issue where the Archer Queen would not activate her unused ability when defeated.

Fixed an issue where Town Hall 2 players could push to Legend League using an exploit.

Fixed an issue where using Recall Spell on Troops in Grand Warden’s radius would cause the Grand Warden to stutter.

Fixed an issue where Friendly Challenge Clan Castle Troops would change from what is displayed in the army preview to their actual deployment.

Fixed an issue in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update where the Friendly War army preview would display the Home Village army.

Fixed an issue where the Builder Menu would display the Builder Boat as an upgrade option to players at Town Hall 4 and 5.

Fixed an issue where donated Siege Machines would display incorrect levels if the receiver’s Siege Machines were boosted.

Fixed an issue where the Clan Castle capacity shows the defender’s capacity instead of the attacker’s capacity in the Clan War attack confirmation screen.

Fixed an issue where upgrading Heroes is not greyed out in the Clan War attack confirmation screen.

Fixed a visual issue where a white square would appear on the Minion Prince if his Hero Banner is moved while he is upgrading.

Fixed an issue where selecting the next arrow when donating Clan Castle Troops in Wars would close the Donation menu.

Fixed an issue where the Goblin Builder could not be used when using the Wall Upgrade feature.

Fixed an issue where incorrect Clan Castle Troops would appear in Friendly Challenges in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update.

Fixed an issue with visual overlapping when sharing a Layout Link with a Village that has broken Buildings (Clan Castle, Gem Mine, Clock Tower).

Fixed an issue where Clan Castle Troops would default to level 1 in Friendly Challenges if using an Army Recipe shared via Clan Chat.

Fixed an issue where some Achievement Titles and descriptions would visually overlap in this Clash of Clans June 2025 update.

Fixed an issue where Shop notifications would reappear after closing and re-opening the game.

Fixed an issue where some Troop levels were not updated in their info screens if they were upgraded using Gems.

Fixed an issue where the Mighty Morsel would make Equipment appear at max level in the Hero Equipment screen.

Other changes in the Clash of Clans June 2025 update

Additional changes in the game (Image via Supercell)

“Info” button in Shop links to an article on our Self Help portal that details the prices/value of in-game offers.

Shop Button will now notify when a Special Offer is available.

New Language supported: Polish.

Friendly Wars now has 2v2 and 3v3 options!

Spell Factories, Workshops, and Barracks will now play their animations if you have the relevant type in your Army.

The Grand Warden’s Fireball Equipment and the Tornado Trap have received updated VFX.

Trader Shop Scenery Offers can now display previews. They are also no longer offered if you already own the offered Scenery.

