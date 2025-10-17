  • home icon
How to get free Builder and Power Potions in Clash of Clans (October 2025)

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Oct 17, 2025 08:13 GMT
Grab these freebies now! (Image via Supercell)
Grab free Builder and Power Potions now! (Image via Supercell)

Free Builder and Power Potions are up for grabs in Clash of Clans. These items are compensation for the inconvenience players have faced due to numerous bugs that emerged following a recent October update. Developer Supercell has released multiple maintenance breaks to address these bugs and other problems that stemmed from them.

Read on to learn how you can claim free Builder and Power Potions in Clash of Clans.

Here's how you can claim free Builder and Power Potions in Clash of Clans (October 2025)

Supercell has released a redeem code through an official social media post, offering free Builder and Power Potions in Clash of Clans. Follow the steps given below to redeem it:

  • Step 1: Head to the Supercell Store.
  • Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom section, where you will find a Redeem a Store Code icon.
  • Step 3: Type in BIGBUFFETBOY and hit the Submit button.

Completing these steps will automatically transfer the freebies to your COC account. Note that if your storage is full, you will instead receive COC Gems equivalent to the value of the rewards.

What do Power and Builder Potions do in Clash of Clans?

youtube-cover
Power Potions boost your troops to the highest level allowed by your Town Hall. You're advised to use them in Clan War Leagues, Ranked mode, or when you plan to perform a flurry of multiplayer attacks.

Builder Potions, on the other hand, are used to boost the speed of your Builders for an hour when they are working on a building.

Another live giveaway in Clash of Clans

You can claim 200 Rock Medals from the Supercell Store at the time of writing. Rock Medals are event-exclusive currencies in the ongoing Cosmic Rock event. They can be used to purchase exclusives offered in the Trader Shop.

Another way to acquire Rock Medals is via the event's reward track. The further you progress in it by collecting Cosmic Shards (another event-exclusive currency), the more Rock Medals you receive.

Here are some items you can purchase with Rock Medals:

  • Meteor Staff Equipment (Minion Prince)
  • Cursed Tome decoration
  • Cosmic Lantern decoration
  • Starry Ore
  • Glowy Ore
  • Shiny Ore
  • Electro Boots Equipment (Royal Champion)
  • Fireball Equipment (Grand Warden)

