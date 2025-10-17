How to get free Builder and Power Potions in Clash of Clans (October 2025)

Free Builder and Power Potions are up for grabs in Clash of Clans. These items are compensation for the inconvenience players have faced due to numerous bugs that emerged following a recent October update. Developer Supercell has released multiple maintenance breaks to address these bugs and other problems that stemmed from them.Read on to learn how you can claim free Builder and Power Potions in Clash of Clans.Also read: COC promotes Pokemon Legends Z-A on X, but fans express anger over latest updateHere's how you can claim free Builder and Power Potions in Clash of Clans (October 2025)Supercell has released a redeem code through an official social media post, offering free Builder and Power Potions in Clash of Clans. Follow the steps given below to redeem it:Step 1: Head to the Supercell Store.Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom section, where you will find a Redeem a Store Code icon.Step 3: Type in BIGBUFFETBOY and hit the Submit button.Completing these steps will automatically transfer the freebies to your COC account. Note that if your storage is full, you will instead receive COC Gems equivalent to the value of the rewards.What do Power and Builder Potions do in Clash of Clans?Power Potions boost your troops to the highest level allowed by your Town Hall. You're advised to use them in Clan War Leagues, Ranked mode, or when you plan to perform a flurry of multiplayer attacks.Builder Potions, on the other hand, are used to boost the speed of your Builders for an hour when they are working on a building.Also read: COC Battle mode update guideAnother live giveaway in Clash of ClansYou can claim 200 Rock Medals from the Supercell Store at the time of writing. Rock Medals are event-exclusive currencies in the ongoing Cosmic Rock event. They can be used to purchase exclusives offered in the Trader Shop.Another way to acquire Rock Medals is via the event's reward track. The further you progress in it by collecting Cosmic Shards (another event-exclusive currency), the more Rock Medals you receive.Here are some items you can purchase with Rock Medals:Meteor Staff Equipment (Minion Prince)Cursed Tome decorationCosmic Lantern decorationStarry OreGlowy OreShiny OreElectro Boots Equipment (Royal Champion)Fireball Equipment (Grand Warden)Also read: COC Festival Lantern decoration: Design and cost exploredMore articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:Revive Spell: Specialities and best ways to useHow to get Pirate Scenery for free4 best heroes ranked after TH17 updateHero Hall in COC: Everything you need to know