How to get a free Diamond Pass in Clash Royale Season 68

Purchasing a Diamond Pass in Clash Royale yields exclusive perks, extra progression, Clan Gifts, and many other high-tier items. This monthly pass costs $11.99 (price might vary depending on your country or region) and remains valid for an entire season. Previously, the title featured a Gold Pass, but the developer replaced it with revamped Diamond and Free passes.

Consequently, the Diamond Pass in Clash Royale offers tower skin, high-tier chests, emotes, and Lucky Drops. On the other hand, the Free Pass yields Evolution Shards, Animated Banner, and Lucky Drops.

However, F2P players might miss out on exclusive commodities offered by the Diamond Pass, keeping them from experiencing all aspects of the game. Such gamers can turn to giveaways conducted by content creators and Supercell to acquire the pass for free. One such opportunity is live, and this article covers everything you need to know about it.

How to get a Diamond Pass in Clash Royale for free

Supercell releases work-in-progress (WIP) balance changes at the brink of each new season, featuring multiple troops' buffs, nerfs, and reworks. The special part about these WIP balance changes is that players can provide feedback regarding them, allowing Supercell to tweak them before the final release.

Those who give constructive and genuine feedback are rewarded with a free Diamond Pass in Clash Royale. Here's how you can submit your views for the upcoming Clash Royale Season 68:

Step 1: Head to the game's official social media handle.

Step 2: Look for the recent RoyaleAPI post reposted by Clash Royale.

Step 3: Tap on the link featured in the post, which will redirect you to a RoyaleAPI's page.

Step 4: Check out all the balance changes and then scroll down to the Feedback and Giveaway Section.

Step 5: Tap on the link featured in the section, which will redirect you to a page conducting a poll for the balance changes.

Step 6: Go to these polls and drop constructive feedback in the comment section.

Finish these steps, and you will be in the running for a free Diamond Pass in Clash Royale.

Clash Royale Season 68 balance changes

All nerfed troops

Dart Goblin

Rune Giant

Goblinstein

Lava Hound

Evolved Goblin Giant

Royal Chef

All buffed troops

Fire Spirit

Musketeer

Evolved Giant Snowball

