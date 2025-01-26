Clash Royale work-in-progress balance changes for February 2025

With each new season, Supercell releases fresh balance changes in Clash Royale, and the upcoming Season 68 will be no exception. Furthermore, the studio introduces work-in-progress (WIP) balance changes before every new season, allowing players to share their feedback before the studio considers tweaking them.

Additionally, those who share opinions about these balance changes can get exclusive in-game items as rewards. On that note, let's explore all balance changes for the upcoming Season 68 and the rewards gamers can receive upon providing their feedback.

Note: The work-in-progress balance changes provided in this article are subject to change.

All nerfs and buffs in Clash Royale WIP balance changes for February 2025

The following are all the troops that might be nerfed in Season 68, according to the latest WIP balance changes:

Dart Goblin: The damage output of this card might be decreased by 5%, which will then be 135 Hit Points instead of 142.

The damage output of this card might be decreased by 5%, which will then be 135 Hit Points instead of 142. Rune Giant: If this card's bonus damage has multiple projectiles, it will be split into Firecracker effects and Hunter. Also, secondary troops won't receive damage Buffs, affecting Goblin Giant, Evolved Goblin Giant, and Ram Rider.

If this card's bonus damage has multiple projectiles, it will be split into Firecracker effects and Hunter. Also, secondary troops won't receive damage Buffs, affecting Goblin Giant, Evolved Goblin Giant, and Ram Rider. Goblinstein: This card's HP might decrease to 2,444 Hit Points from 2,598.

This card's HP might decrease to 2,444 Hit Points from 2,598. Lava Hound: The damage output of this card might decrease by 7%, which will then be 50 Hit Points from 54. Its Lava Pup damage might also be reduced by 7%, which will decrease to 84 Hit Points from 90.

The damage output of this card might decrease by 7%, which will then be 50 Hit Points from 54. Its Lava Pup damage might also be reduced by 7%, which will decrease to 84 Hit Points from 90. Evolved Goblin Giant: The Spawn Frequency of this card might decrease by 17%, implying it can be reduced to 0.56 Spawns/second from 0.67/second.

The Spawn Frequency of this card might decrease by 17%, implying it can be reduced to 0.56 Spawns/second from 0.67/second. Royal Chef: This card's minimum Cook Frequency and Max Cook Frequency might decrease by 25, meaning it can be reduced to 1/30 Pancakes/second and 1/40 Pancakes/second, respectively. Also, its Hit Time can be reduced to 1 second, Hit Speed can be reduced to 1 Hit/Second, and HP Buff Threshold can be reduced to 30% Hit Points. Lastly, its Cook Speed, when the tower is destroyed, can also be decreased by some percentage.

Below are all the troops that could be Buffed in the imminent season:

Fire Spirit: This card's attack range might be increased by 25%, making it 2.5 Tiles instead of 2 Tiles.

This card's attack range might be increased by 25%, making it 2.5 Tiles instead of 2 Tiles. Musketeer: The First Hit Time of this card can be decreased by 25%, making it 0.6 seconds instead of 0.8 seconds.

The First Hit Time of this card can be decreased by 25%, making it 0.6 seconds instead of 0.8 seconds. Evolved Giant Snowball: The Roll Distance of this card can be increased by 13%, making it 4.5 Tiles instead of 4 Tiles.

What is the reward for giving feedback for the Season 68 balance changes?

Upon providing feedback for the Season 68 balance changes, you can get a free Diamond Pass for the imminent season. Make sure to give genuine and constructive feedback to increase your chances of winning the freebie.

