How to get PUBG Mobile x Godzilla collab sets and weapon skins

The PUBG Mobile x Godzilla collab went live on March 28, 2025, and will remain so until May 26. As the name suggests, the collaboration has brought some cool outfits and weapon skins themed around the legendary kaiju. Those looking forward to acquiring a cool in-game collectible should definitely consider engaging with the two Lucky Spins and the Prize Path this collaboration has brought.
Note that acquiring the items offered in these Lucky Spins and Prize Path costs PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash), the title's premium currency. Here's what it takes to claim these exclusives.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
All items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Godzilla collab
Here are all the items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Godzilla collab:
In the Lucky Spin
- King Ghidorah Buddy
- Burning Goldilla Buddy
- Burning Godzilla Urban Set
- Burning Goldzilla Urban Cover
- Noctus Sovereign Helmet
- Upgradable Burning Godzilla - Groza skin
- Goldzilla Urban Cover
- Goldzilla Urban Set
- Modification Material
- Prize Path Point
- Lucky Coin
- Godzilla King of the Monsters No.2 Graffiti
In the Prize Path
- Godzilla Chomp Helmet
- Mini Godzilla Ornament
- Burning Goldzilla Molotov Cocktail
- Godzilla King of the Monsters Backpack
- Mini Burning Godzilla Ornament
- Heat Ray (Godzilla) Emote
- Burning Godzilla Costume or Godzilla Costume (Players must choose one)
- Burning Godzilla Grenade
- Burning Godzilla Tomahawk
- Burning Godzilla Costume or Godzilla Costume
Double Lucky Treasure
- Mechagodzilla - M16A4
- King Ghidorah Urban Set
- King Ghidorah Glider
- Mechagodzilla Motorcycle
- Godzilla vs. Destoroyah - Pan
- Heat Ray (Burning Godzilla)
- King Ghidorah Urban Cover
- Godzilla vs. Destoroyah Parachute skin
- Noctus Sovereign Helmet
How to obtain the items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Godzilla collab
For the Lucky Spin
Acquiring the items offered in the PUBG Mobile x Godzilla collab's Lucky Spin will require you to open crates by drawing spins. Each draw costs 40 UC (the first draw of the day costs 10 UC) and initiates a spin, which yields an item from the crate as your reward.
If you can't acquire your desired items, focus on collecting Lucky Coins from the crate instead. Then, use them to redeem your desired commodity from the crate's Redeem Section.
For the Prize Path
Accessing the PUBG Mobile x Godzilla collab's Prize Path will require you to spend 600 UC. Then, collect Prize Path Points by finishing the designated missions, such as giving two likes to teammates or spending 600 minutes in the game.
Acquiring the Prize Path Points will move you forward in the collaboration's reward track, yielding rewards.
For the Double Lucky Treasure
Obtaining items from the Double Lucky Treasure is exactly like acquiring items from the Lucky Spin. However, the prices for drawing spins can vary.
