How new Revenge feature works in Clash of Clans

Developer Supercell introduced tons of fresh content as well as tweaked some old features with the Clash of Clans October update. One of the major highlights of this patch was changes to multiplayer attacks and revenge features. So bid adieu to old ways, and learn about the fresh revenge feature in Clash of Clans with this guide.Everything you need to know about the Revenge feature in Clash of ClansWhile some changes that Supercell made with the October update, such as the splitting of multiplayer attacks into two modes, have caused a massive backlash, the new Revenge system has received a decent reception from COC enthusiasts.This is seemingly because the old revenge system existed without serving any real purpose. Players would often use it only to determine that they can exact revenge because the opponent is online or has an active shield or guard in their village.Thanks to the fresh Revenge system, if the enemy destroys at least 30% of your base, you can have your revenge without any hindrance. The only condition is that you must raid within 12 hours of their attack. Note that this new feature is not available in the Ranked mode.Another specialty of the new Revenge system is that you can attack the opponent's base even if they have an active shield in their base. Although exacting revenge won't get you any Trophies, as was previously the case, you can now easily retrieve your stolen loot. It allows you to steal exactly the amount of resources that have been robbed from you, even if the attacker doesn't have adequate loot left in their storage.For instance, say an enemy looted one million Gold and Elixir from your base and exhausted their storage before you exact your revenge. You can still retrieve the stolen amount, as the mechanic will replenish their storage for the time being. Also, if the enemy has more loot than they stole, you can then plunder all their resources.Last but not least, exacting revenge now also contributes to your star bonus track, making for another reason to wreak havoc in the villages of those who raid your base in Clash of Clans.