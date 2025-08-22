How to three-star Angry Bones challenge in Clash of Clans 

The Angry Bones challenge in Clash of Clans is live and tasks you with three-starring a base. Unlike how you perform Home Village multiplayer attacks, the challenge tasks you to destroy the village not with a provided army but solely by the Archer Queen equipped with the Invisible Vial and Magic Mirror Equipment.

Read on to learn how you can three-star the Angry Bones challenge in Clash of Clans.

Steps to three-star the Angry Bones challenge in Clash of Clans

The base you're challenged to three-star (Image via Supercell)

Unlike how bases are attacked in other COC challenges, in this one, you must manually control your hero by tapping on the spot where you wish them to go and attack. For instance, if you want your Queen to attack a certain building, click on that structure. It will prompt her to take the shortest course toward that building and attack it when she reaches it.

You will also find different troops trapped in cookies all over the base. Recruit them and build your army as you move around the village. To do this, take down the structures they are trapped in.

With these things in mind, follow these steps to three-star the challenge:

Deploy the Queen in the Deployment Area and take down all the nearby Inferno Towers and Present that offers Healing Spell.

After taking down all multi-face Inferno Towers, take down the Cookie that trapped the Unicorn.

Tap the single-face Inferno Tower and, once the Queen nears it, trigger her ability. Try to take down as many of these defenses as possible while her ability is active.

Avoid being attacked by a single-face Inferno Tower for a prolonged time. Walk out of its range if its damage output seems to be getting high.

At this stage of your raid, avoid confronting any defense. Try to recruit as many troops as possible.

What are the rewards for three-starring the Angry Bones challenge in Clash of Clans?

Rewards of completing the challenge (Image via Supercell)

If you successfully three-star the Angry Bones challenge in Clash of Clans, you will be rewarded with 400 Exp, 25 Gems, and a Research Potion.

