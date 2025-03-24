How to unlock and use the Mr. Racer Token in Monopoly Go

The Mr. Racer Token in Monopoly Go features the title's mascot in a racer's uniform. To compliment the outfit, Mr. Monopoly also wears white gloves and can be seen carrying a helmet around. The token is locked behind the ongoing Tycoon Racers event and can be unlocked by securing its top ranks. In MoGo, tokens represent the tycoon's present location on the board and only serve as cosmetics.
This article explains how tycoons can unlock and use the Mr. Racer Token in Monopoly Go.
How to unlock the Mr. Racer Token in Monopoly Go
You can unlock the Mr. Racer Token by scoring the first rank in the ongoing Tycoons Racers event. It sorts four teams into a group and ranks them based on the progress made in the event.
The teams then participate in daily races, and teams earn medals based on their ranking. To advance in the Tycoon Racers races, players have to spend Flag tokens to roll an event-exclusive dice. The tokens can be earned by the following means:
- Completing the tasks for Daily Wins.
- Landing on the tiles with Flag Tokens. You can also activate roll multipliers for bonus points.
- Participating in active events and tournaments.
- Claiming the free gifts that are present in the store. A new gift arrives every eight hours.
How to use Mr. Racer Token in Monopoly Go
Once unlocked, players can apply it from the 'My Profile' section, the exact steps are mentioned below:
- Step 1: Launch the Monopoly Go game and tap on the top right corner
- Step 2: Open My Showroom and find the Mr. Racer Token
- Step 3: Tap on it and select 'Equip.'
Afterward, the Mr. Racer Token will be used to display your position on the board. You can also select and equip the token when it is unlocked.
Tycoon Racers rewards
Other rewards for the teamed Tycoons Racers event are as follows:
Rank 1:
- Mr. Racer Board Token
- Wild Sticker
- Purple Sticker Pack for the Movie Night album
- Racing Lights Emoji
Rank 2:
- Purple Sticker Pack
- Blue Sticker Pack
Rank 3:
- Blue Sticker Pack
- Pink Sticker Pack
Rank 4:
- Yellow Sticker Pack
- Green Sticker Pack
