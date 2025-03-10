How to unlock and use the Opening Shield in Monopoly Go

The Opening Shield in Monopoly Go is a cosmetic resembling an orange cat and can be applied to the player's shield. Locked behind the Movie Night sticker album, it will be unlocked when the Steampunk Tales set is completed. After applying, the shield appears as a guard when a landmark is attacked.

Ad

This article explains how players can unlock and use the Opening Shield in Monopoly Go.

How to unlock the Opening Shield in Monopoly Go

Complete the Steampunk album to unlock the shield (Image via Scopely)

Follow these steps to complete the Steampunk set in the Movie Night album and unlock the Shield:

Ad

Trending

Step 1: Play the game while the album is live.

Play the game while the album is live. Step 2: Complete the Steampunk Tales set.

Complete the Steampunk Tales set. Step 3: Claim the unlocked shield.

Completing a set in Monopoly Go can be arduous, so take your time collecting these stickers.

Also read: Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained

Apart from the Opening Shield in Monopoly Go, tycoons get 1000 dice rolls and a cash prize for completing the Steampunk set in the Movie Night album. Moreover, the album will only be available till May 1, 2025; once it expires, players cannot unlock the shield.

Ad

Also read: How to sign out of Monopoly Go

How to use the Opening Shield in Monopoly Go

Shields in 'My Showroom' in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Once unlocked, the Opening Shield can be equipped from the My Showroom tab in Monopoly Go anytime. The exact steps are mentioned below:

Ad

Step 1: Open the Monopoly Go game and tap on the hamburger icon at the top-right corner.

Open the game and tap on the at the top-right corner. Step 2: Tap on My Showroom .

Tap on . Step 3: Open the Shields tab and select the Opening Shield.

You can also apply the shield right after it is unlocked by tapping the Equip button.

Once applied, the Opening Shield will appear when a tycoon tries to do a Shutdown on your board. You must also have a shield in stock for the Opening Shield to appear.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback