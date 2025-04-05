Marvel Snap Kahhori card: Synergies, counters, and more

The Marvel Snap Kahhori card is set to release on April 9, 2025. It will be a 4-Cost and 6-Power card, designed to fit into most On Reveal decks. Its ability allows it to boost one random card in play, based on the number of cards in hand. As such, this card will work well with ones that either improve its ability or add new cards to the hand.

Ad

This article highlights synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Kahhori card.

Marvel Snap Kahhori card: Everything you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Marvel Snap Kahhori card will be available in Spotlight Cache from April 9, 2025. Its details are as follows:

Stats:

Cost: 4

4 Power: 6

6 Rarity: Series 5

Series 5 On Reveal ability: Each card in your hand gives one of your cards in play +1 Power.

Ability explained

Kahhori grants one of your cards in play +1 Power for each card in hand. For instance, if there are four cards in the hand, one of the cards in play will get +4 Power.

Ad

However, the boosted card is randomly chosen and can be at any location. The Power-up can also be reverted by cards like Shadow King.

Also read: 5 Goliath decks in Marvel Snap that players should try

Synergies

The Marvel Snap Kahhori card works well with On Reveal cards or ones that can repeat its ability. A few examples are:

Firehair: The Marvel Snap Firehair card repeats the On Reveal ability of your discarded cards.

The Marvel Snap Firehair card repeats the On Reveal ability of your discarded cards. Sebastian Shaw: When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 more Power. (wherever this is)

When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 more Power. (wherever this is) Odin: Repeat the On Reveal abilities of all cards here.

Repeat the On Reveal abilities of all cards here. Wong: On Reveal abilities happen twice here.

Ad

Additionally, cards that fill a player's hand pair well with Kahhori:

Moongirl: Duplicate your hand.

Duplicate your hand. Nick Fury: Add three random 6-cost cards to your hand.

Counters

Cards that disrupt Kohhori's ability are good counters for her. A few examples are:

Shadow King: Reverts the cards here back to their original Power.

Reverts the cards here back to their original Power. Moon Knight: Discards an even-cost card from both players' hands.

Discards an even-cost card from both players' hands. Cosmo: On Reveal abilities do not happen here.

Apart from counters, a drawback of Kohhori is that players cannot control which card gets the Power-up.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More