Marvel Snap Kahhori card: Synergies, counters, and more

The Marvel Snap Kahhori card is set to release on April 9, 2025. It will be a 4-Cost and 6-Power card, designed to fit into most On Reveal decks. Its ability allows it to boost one random card in play, based on the number of cards in hand. As such, this card will work well with ones that either improve its ability or add new cards to the hand.
This article highlights synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Kahhori card.
Marvel Snap Kahhori card: Everything you need to know
The Marvel Snap Kahhori card will be available in Spotlight Cache from April 9, 2025. Its details are as follows:
Stats:
- Cost: 4
- Power: 6
- Rarity: Series 5
- On Reveal ability: Each card in your hand gives one of your cards in play +1 Power.
Ability explained
Kahhori grants one of your cards in play +1 Power for each card in hand. For instance, if there are four cards in the hand, one of the cards in play will get +4 Power.
However, the boosted card is randomly chosen and can be at any location. The Power-up can also be reverted by cards like Shadow King.
Also read: 5 Goliath decks in Marvel Snap that players should try
Synergies
The Marvel Snap Kahhori card works well with On Reveal cards or ones that can repeat its ability. A few examples are:
- Firehair: The Marvel Snap Firehair card repeats the On Reveal ability of your discarded cards.
- Sebastian Shaw: When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 more Power. (wherever this is)
- Odin: Repeat the On Reveal abilities of all cards here.
- Wong: On Reveal abilities happen twice here.
Additionally, cards that fill a player's hand pair well with Kahhori:
- Moongirl: Duplicate your hand.
- Nick Fury: Add three random 6-cost cards to your hand.
Counters
Cards that disrupt Kohhori's ability are good counters for her. A few examples are:
- Shadow King: Reverts the cards here back to their original Power.
- Moon Knight: Discards an even-cost card from both players' hands.
- Cosmo: On Reveal abilities do not happen here.
Apart from counters, a drawback of Kohhori is that players cannot control which card gets the Power-up.
