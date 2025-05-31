Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season: New cards, locations, and more

The Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season is just around the corner, and it is packed with new content. The season will debut 10 new cards, and two new locations, Astral Plane and Camelot, will be introduced. A new game mode, High Voltage Overdrive, is also arriving, which is similar to the previously established High Voltage.

Ad

This article highlights new cards and other details of the Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season.

The Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season: Everything you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Duration

The new season will go live on June 3 at 7:00 PM UTC and will be available until July 8, 2025. So, players have a month to play the season and collect all the cards.

Cards

Here are the release dates and sources of this season's cards:

Card Can be unlocked from Release date Merlin Season Pass Jun 3, 2025 Morgan le Fay Series 5 Snap Pack Jun 3, 2025 Jennifer Kale Series 4 Snap Pack Jun 3, 2025 Nicholas Scratch Series 4 Snap Pack Jun 3, 2025 The Ancient One Series 5 Snap Pack Jun 10, 2025 Cobra High Voltage Overdrive Jun 12, 2025 Kid Omega High Voltage Overdrive Jun 12, 2025 Nightmare Series 5 Snap Pack Jun 17, 2025 Clea Series 5 Snap Pack Jun 24, 2025 Dormammu Series 5 Snap Pack Jul 1, 2025

Ad

Merlin is the season card for Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season. It can be unlocked by purchasing the premium version of the Season Pass for 9.99 USD. Once the season ends, players will be able to buy him from the in-game shop.

On the other hand, Morgan le Fay, Jennifer Kale, Nicholas Scratch, The Ancient One, Kid Omega, Nightmare, Clea, and Dormammu will be available in Snap Packs when the season starts. Finally, Cobra and Kid Omega will be released through High Voltage Overdrive.

Ad

Locations

The Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season is set to feature two new locations:

Astral Plane will be released on June 11, 2025, and its description is: After this turn, add a 0-Power copy of a card from hand here.

will be released on June 11, 2025, and its description is: After this turn, add a 0-Power copy of a card from hand here. Camelot will be released on June 25, 2025, and its description reads as follows: After turn 5, set all cards here to Power.

Also read: Marvel Snap Hydra Stomper card: Synergies, counters, and more

High Voltage Overdrive

Ad

High Voltage Overdrive in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

The High Voltage Overdrive game mode will be similar to High Voltage, featuring short matches and high energy. However, once five charge cards are played, the Unstable Reactor explodes, changing the rules and mechanics of the game.

Ad

This mode is set to go live on June 16, 2025, and feature these cards as rewards:

Cobra (Cost: 2, Power: 3): Activate: Switch one of your opponent’s created cards here to your side.

Activate: Switch one of your opponent’s created cards here to your side. Kid Omega (Cost: 2, Power: 2): Activate: Destroy the next card you play this turn to gain its Power.

Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More