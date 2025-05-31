Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season: New cards, locations, and more

The Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season is just around the corner, and it is packed with new content. The season will debut 10 new cards, and two new locations, Astral Plane and Camelot, will be introduced. A new game mode, High Voltage Overdrive, is also arriving, which is similar to the previously established High Voltage.
This article highlights new cards and other details of the Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season.
The Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season: Everything you need to know
Duration
The new season will go live on June 3 at 7:00 PM UTC and will be available until July 8, 2025. So, players have a month to play the season and collect all the cards.
Cards
Here are the release dates and sources of this season's cards:
Merlin is the season card for Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season. It can be unlocked by purchasing the premium version of the Season Pass for 9.99 USD. Once the season ends, players will be able to buy him from the in-game shop.
On the other hand, Morgan le Fay, Jennifer Kale, Nicholas Scratch, The Ancient One, Kid Omega, Nightmare, Clea, and Dormammu will be available in Snap Packs when the season starts. Finally, Cobra and Kid Omega will be released through High Voltage Overdrive.
Locations
The Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season is set to feature two new locations:
- Astral Plane will be released on June 11, 2025, and its description is: After this turn, add a 0-Power copy of a card from hand here.
- Camelot will be released on June 25, 2025, and its description reads as follows: After turn 5, set all cards here to Power.
Also read: Marvel Snap Hydra Stomper card: Synergies, counters, and more
High Voltage Overdrive
The High Voltage Overdrive game mode will be similar to High Voltage, featuring short matches and high energy. However, once five charge cards are played, the Unstable Reactor explodes, changing the rules and mechanics of the game.
This mode is set to go live on June 16, 2025, and feature these cards as rewards:
- Cobra (Cost: 2, Power: 3): Activate: Switch one of your opponent’s created cards here to your side.
- Kid Omega (Cost: 2, Power: 2): Activate: Destroy the next card you play this turn to gain its Power.
