  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season: New cards, locations, and more

Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season: New cards, locations, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 31, 2025 13:24 IST
The Master of Arcane season is arriving soon in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)
The Master of Arcane season is arriving soon in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

The Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season is just around the corner, and it is packed with new content. The season will debut 10 new cards, and two new locations, Astral Plane and Camelot, will be introduced. A new game mode, High Voltage Overdrive, is also arriving, which is similar to the previously established High Voltage.

Ad

This article highlights new cards and other details of the Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season.

The Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season: Everything you need to know

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Duration

The new season will go live on June 3 at 7:00 PM UTC and will be available until July 8, 2025. So, players have a month to play the season and collect all the cards.

Cards

Here are the release dates and sources of this season's cards:

CardCan be unlocked fromRelease date
MerlinSeason PassJun 3, 2025
Morgan le FaySeries 5 Snap PackJun 3, 2025
Jennifer KaleSeries 4 Snap PackJun 3, 2025
Nicholas ScratchSeries 4 Snap PackJun 3, 2025
The Ancient OneSeries 5 Snap PackJun 10, 2025
CobraHigh Voltage OverdriveJun 12, 2025
Kid OmegaHigh Voltage OverdriveJun 12, 2025
NightmareSeries 5 Snap PackJun 17, 2025
CleaSeries 5 Snap PackJun 24, 2025
DormammuSeries 5 Snap PackJul 1, 2025
Ad

Merlin is the season card for Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season. It can be unlocked by purchasing the premium version of the Season Pass for 9.99 USD. Once the season ends, players will be able to buy him from the in-game shop.

On the other hand, Morgan le Fay, Jennifer Kale, Nicholas Scratch, The Ancient One, Kid Omega, Nightmare, Clea, and Dormammu will be available in Snap Packs when the season starts. Finally, Cobra and Kid Omega will be released through High Voltage Overdrive.

Ad

Locations

The Marvel Snap Masters of Arcane season is set to feature two new locations:

  • Astral Plane will be released on June 11, 2025, and its description is: After this turn, add a 0-Power copy of a card from hand here.
  • Camelot will be released on June 25, 2025, and its description reads as follows: After turn 5, set all cards here to Power.

Also read: Marvel Snap Hydra Stomper card: Synergies, counters, and more

High Voltage Overdrive

Ad
High Voltage Overdrive in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)
High Voltage Overdrive in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

The High Voltage Overdrive game mode will be similar to High Voltage, featuring short matches and high energy. However, once five charge cards are played, the Unstable Reactor explodes, changing the rules and mechanics of the game.

Ad

This mode is set to go live on June 16, 2025, and feature these cards as rewards:

  • Cobra (Cost: 2, Power: 3): Activate: Switch one of your opponent’s created cards here to your side.
  • Kid Omega (Cost: 2, Power: 2): Activate: Destroy the next card you play this turn to gain its Power.

Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap:

About the author
Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications