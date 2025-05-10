Marvel Snap Surge card: Synergies, counters, and more

The Marvel Snap Surge is a 2-cost and 2-energy card that can be used in most decks. Its ability reduces the cost of the top card of the deck by 1, allowing players to deploy expensive cards a bit early. It also grants the boosted card a +1 energy, further increasing its value. Surge has low energy and can be played on the second turn.
This article highlights synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Surge card.
Marvel Snap Surge card: Everything you need to know
Surge is one of the cards that arrived in the New X-Men season, and its details are as follows:
Stats
- Cost: 2
- Energy: 2
- Rarity: Series 5
- On Reveal ability: Give the top card of your deck -1 Cost and +1 Power. After you play it, repeat this ability.
Ability explained
When Surge is used, she reduces the cost of the top card in the player's deck and increases its Power by 1. When the boosted card is played, the ability is repeated, and a new card is boosted. Additionally, the Surge card has to be on the board for the ability to trigger; if it is destroyed, the effect will not recur.
Synergies
Any card that can boost Surge's ability pairs well with her. A few top pairings have been mentioned below:
- Howard the Duck: This card allows you to see the top card of your deck. You can pair it with Surge to choose the cards you want to boost.
- Beast: Beast returns your other cards at the location it's played, to your hand. Moreover, the returned cards cost one less next turn. This card can be used to reduce the cost of Surge and repeat its ability. Players can also further reduce the cost of cards that are already discounted.
- Grand Master: Grand Master moves one of your cards from the location it's played at to the middle and repeats their ability. This effect can be used to repeat the ability of the Marvel Snap Surge card.
Counters
The Marvel Snap Surge card has low energy relative to its cost. Therefore, any card that can shut down her ability is a good counter. A few examples are given below:
- Korg: Korg shuffles a rock into the opponent's deck. Surge can accidentally boost a Rock, essentially wasting the ability.
- Cosmo: Cosmo cancels any On-Reveal abilities that may occur in its location. This effect can counter Surge.
- Mobius M. Mobius: Mobius M. Mobius keeps the opponent's card costs from being reduced. This effect nullifies half of Surge's ability.
