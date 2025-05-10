Marvel Snap Prodigy card: Synergies, counters, and more

Marvel Snap Prodigy is a 3-Cost 4-Power card, which can be used in most decks. Its ability allows it to copy the text of the card placed in front of it. As a result, it can synergize with most cards in the game. Since this card costs three Energy, Prodigy is often used to copy effects of one and two-cost cards. Players can also pair it with 5-cost cards on turn 6, while using the remaining energy to deploy other cards.
This article highlights the synergies and counters of the Marvel Snap Prodigy Card.
Marvel Snap Prodigy card: Everything you need to know
Prodigy is one of the cards introduced in the New X-Men Season, and its details are given below:
Stats
- Cost: 3
- Power: 4
- Rarity: Series 5
- On Revea Ability: If this is in the back row, copy the text of the card in front of it.
Ability explained
Prodigy's ability only works if it is placed in the back row, and it copies the text of the card that's directly in front of it. For instance, if it is in the third position, it will copy the text of the card in the first position.
Synergies
Cards with strong abilities are good pairs for the Marvel Snap Prodigy card. Here are a few examples:
- Human Torch: Human Torch doubles its power when moved. If this ability is copied by Prodigy on turn three, it can reach up to 32 Power by the sixth turn.
- Qiunjet: Reduces the cost of created cards by one. If this ability is copied by Prodigy, the cost of created cards can be reduced by 2.
- Iron Man: Iron Man doubles the total Power of its location. Prodigy can be paired with this card to quadruple the effect..
Counters
Any card that can disrupt Prodigy's ability is a considerable counter. A few examples are given below:
- Red Guardian: Afflicts the lowest-cost enemy card in this location with -2 Power and removes its text. This ability can be used to remove the text of the Marvel Snap Prodigy card.
- Juggernaut: When revealed, Juggernaut moves away enemy cards that are played in its location in the same turn (including unrevealed cards). This ability can move Prodigy, which may completely counter its ability.
- Cosmo: Cosmo shuts down all On Reveal abilities at its location. As a result, it can be used to disrupt Prodigy's ability.
