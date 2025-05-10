Marvel Snap Prodigy card: Synergies, counters, and more

Marvel Snap Prodigy is a 3-Cost 4-Power card, which can be used in most decks. Its ability allows it to copy the text of the card placed in front of it. As a result, it can synergize with most cards in the game. Since this card costs three Energy, Prodigy is often used to copy effects of one and two-cost cards. Players can also pair it with 5-cost cards on turn 6, while using the remaining energy to deploy other cards.

Ad

This article highlights the synergies and counters of the Marvel Snap Prodigy Card.

Marvel Snap Prodigy card: Everything you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Prodigy is one of the cards introduced in the New X-Men Season, and its details are given below:

Stats

Cost: 3

Power: 4

Rarity: Series 5

On Revea Ability: If this is in the back row, copy the text of the card in front of it.

Ability explained

Prodigy's ability only works if it is placed in the back row, and it copies the text of the card that's directly in front of it. For instance, if it is in the third position, it will copy the text of the card in the first position.

Ad

Also read: Snap Packs in Marvel Snap

Synergies

Cards with strong abilities are good pairs for the Marvel Snap Prodigy card. Here are a few examples:

Human Torch: Human Torch doubles its power when moved. If this ability is copied by Prodigy on turn three, it can reach up to 32 Power by the sixth turn.

Human Torch doubles its power when moved. If this ability is copied by Prodigy on turn three, it can reach up to 32 Power by the sixth turn. Qiunjet: Reduces the cost of created cards by one. If this ability is copied by Prodigy, the cost of created cards can be reduced by 2.

Reduces the cost of created cards by one. If this ability is copied by Prodigy, the cost of created cards can be reduced by 2. Iron Man: Iron Man doubles the total Power of its location. Prodigy can be paired with this card to quadruple the effect..

Ad

Also read: 5 best one-cost card strategies in Marvel Snap

Counters

Any card that can disrupt Prodigy's ability is a considerable counter. A few examples are given below:

Red Guardian: Afflicts the lowest-cost enemy card in this location with -2 Power and removes its text. This ability can be used to remove the text of the Marvel Snap Prodigy card.

Afflicts the lowest-cost enemy card in this location with -2 Power and removes its text. This ability can be used to remove the text of the Marvel Snap Prodigy card. Juggernaut: When revealed, Juggernaut moves away enemy cards that are played in its location in the same turn (including unrevealed cards). This ability can move Prodigy, which may completely counter its ability.

When revealed, Juggernaut moves away enemy cards that are played in its location in the same turn (including unrevealed cards). This ability can move Prodigy, which may completely counter its ability. Cosmo: Cosmo shuts down all On Reveal abilities at its location. As a result, it can be used to disrupt Prodigy's ability.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More