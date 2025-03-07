Metro Royale in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update: All changes and improvements explored

The new season of Metro Royale in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update is bringing plenty of changes to the gameplay. The Metro Royale Chapter 25 brings a new themed area filled with plenty of loot, and a new submachine gun with great stability and reduced recoil to help the players finish off their enemies. The new chapter is also bringing a fresh arena mode to make the gameplay more exciting.

This article will talk about everything you need to know about the changes arriving in Metro Royale in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update.

Metro Royale in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update: New themed area

A new themed area called the Gilded Palace is arriving in Chapter 25 of Metro Royale in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update. This fresh zone will be filled with ancient treasures, which you can loot to become one of the most powerful competitors in the game mode.

The lost treasures of the Gilded Palace are still buried under the dunes, which attracted the explorers to this area. The palace is arriving in the Misty Port and the Arctic Base. There are teleporters available near the ruins. Interact with them to arrive at the palace and win the challenges against different obstacles to find all the treasures.

Metro Royale in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update: Loots you can grab

Once you enter the Gilded Palace, there will be plenty of Golden Sands Crates filled with incredible treasures. However, the best loot you can grab from Chapter 25 of Metro Royale in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update is the Reversal Blade. The developer also mentions that you can get a chance to unearth some underground treasures, provided you get lucky.

The Gilded Palace is available in the Misty Port and Arctic Base (Image via Krafton)

From the short videos posted on the official social media handles of the title, it seems like the Reversal Blade will be hidden in a portal inside the Gilded Palace. You have to interact with the portal to get the blade.

You have to drag the Reversal Blade out of a portal (Image via Krafton)

This blade has a unique ability to rewind time. You can use it to reopen the previously opened crates inside the palace. By doing so, you might get advanced crates filled with better rewards.

That said, do note that you will lose your Reversal Blade after getting knocked out during a match, and lose its powers if you can evacuate with it. After your successful evacuation, the blade will turn into a common item.

Metro Royale in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update: New arena mode

According to the short videos posted on the social media pages of the title, the developers have added a fresh arena mode in Chapter 25 of Metro Royale in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update, called the Team Deathmatch - Warehouse.

New Deathmatch mode arriving in Metro Royale Chapter 25 (Image via Krafton)

The Warehouse map of Team Deathmatch arrives in Metro Royale Chapter 25, as a training map with two modes, i.e., Standard Mode and Free Mode. In the Standard Mode, all players will use the same gear, while you get to bring your favorite weapons in the Free Mode.

Metro Royale in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update: New weapon

The developer also announced the inclusion of JS9 Submachine Gun. The new firearm is available in the game in refined quality and arrives with Cobra and Steel Front faction variants.

Krafton is also bringing a new firearm in this update (Image via Krafton)

This weapon has a great firing rate and a stable recoil, making it a good choice for any close-range combat situations.

Metro Royale in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update: Other changes

The developer also announced certain general improvements arriving in Metro Royale in PUBG Mobile 3.7 update. They are as follows:

If there is no enemy nearby, the throwables and traps will not deal damage to allies or interrupt any evacuations.

The player who is opening a crate will get a priority pick of the crate's contents for a certain duration.

The developer has also added some new season collectibles and Honor rewards. Grab these collectibles to increase your Honor Level for greater rewards.

The Metro Royale Chapter 25 will be arriving in the game on March 8, 2025, at 1:00 am (UTC +0), and will run until May 6, 2025, at 12:00 am (UTC +0). Explore the secrets of the Gilded Palace and evacuate with bountiful loot.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Therefore, Indian fans should not download or install this title. However, fans from the region can enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, which is the Indian variant of PUBG.

