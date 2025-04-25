Mo.co Anti Deathball Rift event: Gameplay and rewards, explained

Supercell released the new mo.co Anti Deathball Rift event in the game. The title has been doing great business, and to celebrate, the developer has brought a n engaging new event with amazing rewards to boost players' morale even further.

The mo.co Anti Deathball Rift event arrives on April 25, 2025. This article brings everything you need to know about its gameplay and rewards.

Mo.co Anti Deathball Rift event: Gameplay aspects

The mo.co Anti Deathball Rift event is the title's first event. It will be a 15-player event, where everyone must use the Medicine Ball to defeat the bosses. What makes the challenge hard is the fact that you must use the Medicine Ball, a D-tier weapon mostly used to heal allies and not to deal damage.

There are three Rift Rush levels of the mo.co Anti Deathball Rift event. In the first Rift, all 15 players enter the map and attack a boss monster together. A one-minute 56-second timer starts ticking as soon as you start the first mission, and you have to kill the monster before the timer runs out.

There are three maps, each presents a unique challenge to the players (Image via Supercell)

In the second mission, you and 14 other players in the lobby will face 10 monster waves. These must be cleared using only Medicine Balls to save the Research Van in the middle of the map. A three-minute 58-second timer will be ticking in the background. In this map, the healing ability of the Medicine Ball will heal both the allies and the Research Van.

In the final Rift Rush event, the players will have to defeat two Berserker monsters before the three-minute 58-second timer runs out. While it seems easier than the second Rift Rush event, killing the Berserker monsters with Medicine Ball is one of the toughest challenges you will face in mo.co.

Mo.co Anti Deathball Rift event: All rewards

The mo.co Anti Deathball event brings plenty of free and paid rewards for players. Free-to-play players will earn Chaos Cores, 10K Experience, and 10 mo.gold.

Those who purchase the Gauntlet Pass at $3.99 will be eligible for The Look at Me Louder Move and a Victory Dodokeet - Velocity Red skin, along with the free rewards.

Players who bought the Gauntlet Pass will get The Look at Me Louder Move for collecting 10 Gauntlet Points from the event. They can also get the Chaos Core for collecting 20 points, Victory Dodokeet - Velocity Red skin for collecting 30 points, 10,000 Experience for collecting 40 and 50 points (5,000 each), and 10 mo.gold for collecting 60 points. On the other hand, free-to-play players will only get the rewards for collecting 20, 40, 50, and 60 points.

