Moco maintenance break (April 28, 2025): All bug fixes explained

Supercell announced a Moco maintenance break on April 28, 2025, via an X post from the title's official page. The employees of Supercell's monster-hunting startup were facing certain issues, like being assigned Elite Tasks that required hunting certain monsters on maps where they do not spawn. Naturally, this was preventing their in-game progress.

According to the official X post, the developer has also noticed these bugs, and they announced that they will be fixing such issues to enhance the community's experience.

The latest Moco maintenance break went live on April 28, 2025, at around 7:00 am UTC. This article will talk about all the bug fixes the developer promised to implement after the maintenance break.

All bug fixes arriving after the Moco maintenance break (April 28, 2025)

The Moco maintenance break on April 28, 2025, will fix issues with impossible Elite Tasks, Daily Jobs, and more to help the players progress in the game.

Check out all the bug fixes promised in the official X post below:

Disabled Elite Tasks that required hunting monsters on maps where they don’t spawn.

Disabled a Daily Job that required hunting Boomers at Corrupted Castle.

Fixed an issue where the Breeding Grounds Rift was using an outdated version of the map on Hard and Nightmare difficulties.

Fixed an issue where the In-game News button wasn’t displaying in Polish, Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Fixed an issue where recently changed nicknames were not updating immediately on the leaderboard.

The developer promised that the maintenance would last for just a few minutes. However, under the official post, some players mentioned that the bug with the disabled Daily Job remained in the game event after the maintenance. Well, the devs have provided a possible solution to that problem as well.

How to complete the impossible Daily Jobs after the Moco maintenance break

While the developer announced that they will be fixing the issue with Daily Jobs that required hunting Boomers at the Corrupted Castle, some players from the community posted screenshots of such Daily Jobs being present in the game even after the maintenance break.

The developer replied to one such player, explaining the reason behind this problem and sharing a possible fix to help them complete the job. According to the reply, such Daily Jobs will stop appearing after the maintenance break. But the ones you already have will remain in the game for now. In the meantime, you can look for Invasion Portals. Although finding one such portal can be tricky, it can help you get the job done.

