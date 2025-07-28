  • home icon
Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event: All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 28, 2025 05:22 GMT
Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event offers stunning rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event offers stunning rewards (Image via Scopely)

The conclusion of the Fantastic Racers event has led to Scopely introducing the Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event. Aloha Adventure takes you on a serene and relaxing trip, helping you get ready for the upcoming partners' event. It features as a solo banner event and offers 62 milestones, with each offering lucrative rewards for an enhanced digital Monopoly gaming experience.

However, obtaining the milestone rewards might not be as easy as it looks. To help you out, this article lists all the milestone rewards and provides information about how you can play the solo banner event to acquire the rewards.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event?

The Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event started at 4 PM ET on July 27, 2025, and can be participated in until 1 PM ET on July 29, 2025, giving you a day and 21 hours to grab rewards.

Earning Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure points (Image via Scopely)
Earning Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure points (Image via Scopely)

To play the Aloha Adventure solo banner event, you are required to roll the dice on your active city board and land on the Tax and Utility Tiles. While the Tax tiles comprise the Income Tax and Luxury Tax tiles, the Utility Tiles comprise the Water Works and Electric Company Tiles.

Once you land on these tiles, you can get four event tokens (denoted by garlands). Obtaining these garlands will help you reach higher milestones and grab the offered milestone rewards for free.

Also Read: Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event: All rewards and how to play.

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event?

Scopely has introduced 62 milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event. Among them are the 18,705 free dice rolls, the rare star pink sticker pack, and 725 Peg-E tokens (for the re-introduced Peg-E mini game).

Here's a look at all the milestone rewards available in the Aloha Adventure solo banner event:

Milestones

Points Required

Aloha Adventure Rewards

1

Five

Five Peg-E Tokens

2

10

25 Free Dice Rolls

3

15

Cash Reward

4

25

2x One-Star Sticker Pack

5

50

50 Free Dice Rolls

6

30

8 Peg-E Tokens

7

35

2x One-Star Sticker Pack

8

40

40 Free Dice Rolls

9

50

12 Peg-E Tokens

10

160

150 Free Dice Rolls

11

50

Cash Boost for 10 minutes

12

55

50 Free Dice Rolls

13

65

15 Peg-E Tokens

14

80

3x Two-Star Sticker Pack

15

425

375 Free Dice Rolls

16

70

25 Peg-E Tokens

17

80

70 Free Dice Rolls

18

85

Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes

19

95

Cash Reward

20

675

575 Free Dice Rolls

21

100

30 FPeg-E Tokens

22

115

95 Free Dice Rolls

23

110

Cash Reward

24

130

35 Peg-E Tokens

25

1,150

925 Free Dice Rolls

26

140

3x Three-Star Sticker Pack

27

150

50 Peg-E Tokens

28

160

Cash Reward

29

750

575 Free Dice Rolls

30

180

65 Peg-E Tokens

31

190

Cash Reward

32

210

150 Free Dice Rolls

33

160

Cash Boost For 10 Minutes

34

230

Cash Reward

35

1,500

1,100 Free Dice Rolls

36

250

70 Peg-E Tokens

37

300

200 Free Dice Rolls

38

450

Cash Reward

39

1,350

925 Free Dice Rolls

40

325

Cash Reward

41

350

80 Peg-E Tokens

42

375

Cash Reward

43

2,250

1,400 Free Dice Rolls

44

350

Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes

45

450

100 Peg-E Tokens

46

575

350 Free Dice Rolls

47

500

Cash Reward

48

3,000

1,650 Free Dice Rolls

49

550

110 Peg-E Tokens

50

450

Mega Heist For 40 Minutes

51

650

Cash Reward

52

1,800

800 Free Dice Rolls

53

700

120 Peg-E Tokens

54

825

500 Free Dice Rolls

55

950

Cash Reward

56

4,500

2,200 Free Dice Rolls

57

500

Cash Boost For 15 Minutes

58

800

375 Free Dice Rolls

59

950

Cash Reward

60

1,400

625 Free Dice Rolls

61

1,500

Cash Reward

62

10,000

5,000 Free Dice Rolls

Note that the 62 milestones can be grabbed multiple times. However, to achieve that, you must use the dice roll multiplier option to your advantage. This will help you earn more points from each roll and reach the milestones faster.

Meanwhile, remember to use the earned Peg-E tokens in the returning Peg-E mini game. It will also help you get many free rewards.

Read our other articles on Monopoly Go:

