Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event: All rewards and how to play

The conclusion of the Fantastic Racers event has led to Scopely introducing the Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event. Aloha Adventure takes you on a serene and relaxing trip, helping you get ready for the upcoming partners' event. It features as a solo banner event and offers 62 milestones, with each offering lucrative rewards for an enhanced digital Monopoly gaming experience.

Ad

However, obtaining the milestone rewards might not be as easy as it looks. To help you out, this article lists all the milestone rewards and provides information about how you can play the solo banner event to acquire the rewards.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event?

The Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event started at 4 PM ET on July 27, 2025, and can be participated in until 1 PM ET on July 29, 2025, giving you a day and 21 hours to grab rewards.

Ad

Trending

Earning Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure points (Image via Scopely)

To play the Aloha Adventure solo banner event, you are required to roll the dice on your active city board and land on the Tax and Utility Tiles. While the Tax tiles comprise the Income Tax and Luxury Tax tiles, the Utility Tiles comprise the Water Works and Electric Company Tiles.

Ad

Once you land on these tiles, you can get four event tokens (denoted by garlands). Obtaining these garlands will help you reach higher milestones and grab the offered milestone rewards for free.

Also Read: Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event: All rewards and how to play.

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event?

Scopely has introduced 62 milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event. Among them are the 18,705 free dice rolls, the rare star pink sticker pack, and 725 Peg-E tokens (for the re-introduced Peg-E mini game).

Ad

Here's a look at all the milestone rewards available in the Aloha Adventure solo banner event:

Milestones Points Required Aloha Adventure Rewards 1 Five Five Peg-E Tokens 2 10 25 Free Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash Reward 4 25 2x One-Star Sticker Pack 5 50 50 Free Dice Rolls 6 30 8 Peg-E Tokens 7 35 2x One-Star Sticker Pack 8 40 40 Free Dice Rolls 9 50 12 Peg-E Tokens 10 160 150 Free Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 12 55 50 Free Dice Rolls 13 65 15 Peg-E Tokens 14 80 3x Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 425 375 Free Dice Rolls 16 70 25 Peg-E Tokens 17 80 70 Free Dice Rolls 18 85 Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes 19 95 Cash Reward 20 675 575 Free Dice Rolls 21 100 30 FPeg-E Tokens 22 115 95 Free Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash Reward 24 130 35 Peg-E Tokens 25 1,150 925 Free Dice Rolls 26 140 3x Three-Star Sticker Pack 27 150 50 Peg-E Tokens 28 160 Cash Reward 29 750 575 Free Dice Rolls 30 180 65 Peg-E Tokens 31 190 Cash Reward 32 210 150 Free Dice Rolls 33 160 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 34 230 Cash Reward 35 1,500 1,100 Free Dice Rolls 36 250 70 Peg-E Tokens 37 300 200 Free Dice Rolls 38 450 Cash Reward 39 1,350 925 Free Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash Reward 41 350 80 Peg-E Tokens 42 375 Cash Reward 43 2,250 1,400 Free Dice Rolls 44 350 Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes 45 450 100 Peg-E Tokens 46 575 350 Free Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash Reward 48 3,000 1,650 Free Dice Rolls 49 550 110 Peg-E Tokens 50 450 Mega Heist For 40 Minutes 51 650 Cash Reward 52 1,800 800 Free Dice Rolls 53 700 120 Peg-E Tokens 54 825 500 Free Dice Rolls 55 950 Cash Reward 56 4,500 2,200 Free Dice Rolls 57 500 Cash Boost For 15 Minutes 58 800 375 Free Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash Reward 60 1,400 625 Free Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash Reward 62 10,000 5,000 Free Dice Rolls

Ad

Note that the 62 milestones can be grabbed multiple times. However, to achieve that, you must use the dice roll multiplier option to your advantage. This will help you earn more points from each roll and reach the milestones faster.

Meanwhile, remember to use the earned Peg-E tokens in the returning Peg-E mini game. It will also help you get many free rewards.

Read our other articles on Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More