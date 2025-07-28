Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event: All rewards and how to play

The conclusion of the Fantastic Racers event has led to Scopely introducing the Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event. Aloha Adventure takes you on a serene and relaxing trip, helping you get ready for the upcoming partners' event. It features as a solo banner event and offers 62 milestones, with each offering lucrative rewards for an enhanced digital Monopoly gaming experience.
However, obtaining the milestone rewards might not be as easy as it looks. To help you out, this article lists all the milestone rewards and provides information about how you can play the solo banner event to acquire the rewards.
How can you play the Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event?
The Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event started at 4 PM ET on July 27, 2025, and can be participated in until 1 PM ET on July 29, 2025, giving you a day and 21 hours to grab rewards.
To play the Aloha Adventure solo banner event, you are required to roll the dice on your active city board and land on the Tax and Utility Tiles. While the Tax tiles comprise the Income Tax and Luxury Tax tiles, the Utility Tiles comprise the Water Works and Electric Company Tiles.
Once you land on these tiles, you can get four event tokens (denoted by garlands). Obtaining these garlands will help you reach higher milestones and grab the offered milestone rewards for free.
What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event?
Scopely has introduced 62 milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Aloha Adventure event. Among them are the 18,705 free dice rolls, the rare star pink sticker pack, and 725 Peg-E tokens (for the re-introduced Peg-E mini game).
Here's a look at all the milestone rewards available in the Aloha Adventure solo banner event:
Note that the 62 milestones can be grabbed multiple times. However, to achieve that, you must use the dice roll multiplier option to your advantage. This will help you earn more points from each roll and reach the milestones faster.
Meanwhile, remember to use the earned Peg-E tokens in the returning Peg-E mini game. It will also help you get many free rewards.
