Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event: All rewards and how to play

A few hours ago, Scopely added the Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event to their digital board game. As the name suggests, the event takes you on a relaxing trip after the conclusion of the Fantastic Racers event. The Luxe Laps event is part of the solo tournament section and offers various lucrative milestone rewards that will boost your Monopoly gaming experience.
This article provides more information on the milestone rewards and offers guidance on how to obtain them.
How can you play and advance in the Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event?
The Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event began at 4 PM ET on July 27, 2025, and can be played until 1 PM ET on July 28, 2025.
To unlock, play, and advance in the solo tournament, you are required to roll the dice and land on any of the four Railroad tiles. This will offer you the option to complete a Shutdown or a Bank Heist on another player's board. Meanwhile, if you are lucky, you can also get a chance to complete a Mega Heist on a friend's board.
This will earn you points (Goggles), which will further help you reach higher milestones and grab the offered milestones rewards.
Here's a complete breakdown of points in the Luxe Laps event:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
- Shutdown Success - 4 points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - 4 points
- Large Heist - 6 points
- Bankrupt - 8 points
- Mega Heist - 12 points
What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event?
You can grab up to 40 milestone rewards while playing the Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event. Among them, the best ones are the rare sticker packs, 5,820 dice rolls, and 515 Peg-E tokens (for the returning Peg-E mini-game).
Here's a look at all the milestone rewards available in the Luxe Laps solo tournament:
If you find it tough to progress and reach the higher milestones, you can use the dice roll multiplier. However, note that obtaining dice can take a lot of time. Hence, we recommend you save a few for upcoming events.
