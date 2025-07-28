  • home icon
Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event: All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 28, 2025 03:59 GMT
Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event is the latest solo tournament offering great rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event is the latest solo tournament offering great rewards (Image via Scopely)

A few hours ago, Scopely added the Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event to their digital board game. As the name suggests, the event takes you on a relaxing trip after the conclusion of the Fantastic Racers event. The Luxe Laps event is part of the solo tournament section and offers various lucrative milestone rewards that will boost your Monopoly gaming experience.

This article provides more information on the milestone rewards and offers guidance on how to obtain them.

How can you play and advance in the Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event?

The Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event began at 4 PM ET on July 27, 2025, and can be played until 1 PM ET on July 28, 2025.

To unlock, play, and advance in the solo tournament, you are required to roll the dice and land on any of the four Railroad tiles. This will offer you the option to complete a Shutdown or a Bank Heist on another player's board. Meanwhile, if you are lucky, you can also get a chance to complete a Mega Heist on a friend's board.

Playing Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event to earn points (Image via Scopely)
Playing Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event to earn points (Image via Scopely)

This will earn you points (Goggles), which will further help you reach higher milestones and grab the offered milestones rewards.

Here's a complete breakdown of points in the Luxe Laps event:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
  • Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - 4 points
  • Large Heist - 6 points
  • Bankrupt - 8 points
  • Mega Heist - 12 points

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event?

You can grab up to 40 milestone rewards while playing the Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event. Among them, the best ones are the rare sticker packs, 5,820 dice rolls, and 515 Peg-E tokens (for the returning Peg-E mini-game).

Here's a look at all the milestone rewards available in the Luxe Laps solo tournament:

MilestoneLuxe Laps RewardsPoints
1Eight Peg-E Tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack x 280 points
5Cash120 points
612 Peg-E Tokens150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8125 dice225 points
915 Peg-E Tokens200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack x 3250 points
1130 Peg-E Tokens275 points
12200 dice425 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
1435 Peg-E Tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack x 3350 points
16215 dice475 points
1740 Peg-E Tokens350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
2050 Peg-E Tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice575 points
2370 Peg-E Tokens600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
2675 Peg-E Tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28360 dice1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
3080 Peg-E Tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
34100 Peg-E Tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36600 dice2.35K points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3.5K points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points
If you find it tough to progress and reach the higher milestones, you can use the dice roll multiplier. However, note that obtaining dice can take a lot of time. Hence, we recommend you save a few for upcoming events.

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

