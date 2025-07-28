Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event: All rewards and how to play

A few hours ago, Scopely added the Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event to their digital board game. As the name suggests, the event takes you on a relaxing trip after the conclusion of the Fantastic Racers event. The Luxe Laps event is part of the solo tournament section and offers various lucrative milestone rewards that will boost your Monopoly gaming experience.

Ad

This article provides more information on the milestone rewards and offers guidance on how to obtain them.

How can you play and advance in the Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event?

The Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event began at 4 PM ET on July 27, 2025, and can be played until 1 PM ET on July 28, 2025.

To unlock, play, and advance in the solo tournament, you are required to roll the dice and land on any of the four Railroad tiles. This will offer you the option to complete a Shutdown or a Bank Heist on another player's board. Meanwhile, if you are lucky, you can also get a chance to complete a Mega Heist on a friend's board.

Ad

Trending

Playing Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event to earn points (Image via Scopely)

This will earn you points (Goggles), which will further help you reach higher milestones and grab the offered milestones rewards.

Ad

Here's a complete breakdown of points in the Luxe Laps event:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - 2 points

Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - 4 points

Large Heist - 6 points

Bankrupt - 8 points

Mega Heist - 12 points

Also Read: Monopoly Go Race Revelries event: All rewards and how to play.

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event?

You can grab up to 40 milestone rewards while playing the Monopoly Go Luxe Laps event. Among them, the best ones are the rare sticker packs, 5,820 dice rolls, and 515 Peg-E tokens (for the returning Peg-E mini-game).

Ad

Here's a look at all the milestone rewards available in the Luxe Laps solo tournament:

Milestone Luxe Laps Rewards Points 1 Eight Peg-E Tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack x 2 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 12 Peg-E Tokens 150 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 points 8 125 dice 225 points 9 15 Peg-E Tokens 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack x 3 250 points 11 30 Peg-E Tokens 275 points 12 200 dice 425 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 35 Peg-E Tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack x 3 350 points 16 215 dice 475 points 17 40 Peg-E Tokens 350 points 18 235 dice 550 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 50 Peg-E Tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 275 dice 575 points 23 70 Peg-E Tokens 600 points 24 345 dice 1K points 25 Cash 800 points 26 75 Peg-E Tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 360 dice 1.2K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 80 Peg-E Tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 500 dice 1.75K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 100 Peg-E Tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 600 dice 2.35K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 800 dice 3.5K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2125 dice 8.5K points

Ad

If you find it tough to progress and reach the higher milestones, you can use the dice roll multiplier. However, note that obtaining dice can take a lot of time. Hence, we recommend you save a few for upcoming events.

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More