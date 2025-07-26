Monopoly Go Race Revelries event: All rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go Race Revelries event was introduced to Scopely's mobile title a few hours ago. Race Revelries has been added to the solo banner events section, in continuation of the celebration of high-octane racing infused with Fantastic Four collaboration items. The event offers 62 milestone rewards, which will help you in the ongoing Fantastic Racers partners event.

That being said, to make things easier for you, this article lists all the milestone rewards and guides you on how to play the event.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Race Revelries event?

The Monopoly Go Race Revelries event went live at 1 PM ET on July 25, 2025, and will be available until 4 PM ET on July 27, 2025, giving you enough time to play and get your hands on the lucrative milestone rewards.

To progress in the Race Revelries solo banner event, you must roll your dice on your current city board and land on the four corner tiles: Go, Go to Jail, In Jail, and Free Parking. Landing on these tiles will help you earn four points (Racing Helmets).

Collecting Monopoly Go Race Revelries event points (Image via Scopely)

Once you accumulate enough Racing Helmets, you can rank up to the next milestone, and so on. This will enable you to earn the lucrative milestone rewards for free.

Also Read: Monopoly Go Race On event: All rewards and how to play.

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Race Revelries event?

62 milestone rewards are offered in the Race Revelries event. The most valued rewards are 18,205 free dice rolls, sticker packs, and 2,630 Fantastic Racers Flags.

Here's a look at all the milestone rewards up for grabs in the Race Revelries solo banner event:

Milestones Points Required Race Revelries Rewards 1 Five 60 Fantastic Racers Flags 2 10 25 Free Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash Reward 4 25 2x One-Star Sticker Pack 5 50 50 Free Dice Rolls 6 30 80 Fantastic Racers Flags 7 35 2x One-Star Sticker Pack 8 40 40 Free Dice Rolls 9 50 80 Fantastic Racers Flags 10 160 150 Free Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash Bppst for 10 minutes 12 55 50 Free Dice Rolls 13 65 100 Fantastic Racers Flags 14 80 3x Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 425 375 Free Dice Rolls 16 70 200 Fantastic Racers Flags 17 80 70 Free Dice Rolls 18 85 Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes 19 95 Cash Reward 20 675 575 Free Dice Rolls 21 100 200 Fantastic Racers Flags 22 115 95 Free Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash Reward 24 130 220 Fantastic Racers Flags 25 1,150 925 Free Dice Rolls 26 140 3x Three-Star Sticker Pack 27 150 220 Fantastic Racers Flags 28 160 Cash Reward 29 750 575 Free Dice Rolls 30 180 220 Fantastic Racers Flags 31 190 Cash Reward 32 210 150 Free Dice Rolls 33 160 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 34 230 Cash Reward 35 1,500 1,100 Free Dice Rolls 36 250 240 Fantastic Racers Flags 37 300 200 Free Dice Rolls 38 450 Cash Reward 39 1,350 925 Free Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash Reward 41 350 240 Fantastic Racers Flags 42 375 Cash Reward 43 2,250 1,400 Free Dice Rolls 44 350 Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes 45 450 250 Fantastic Racers Flags 46 575 350 Free Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash Reward 48 3,000 1,650 Free Dice Rolls 49 550 250 Fantastic Racers Flags 50 450 Mega Heist For 40 Minutes 51 650 Cash Reward 52 1,800 800 Free Dice Rolls 53 700 270 Fantastic Racers Flags 54 825 500 Free Dice Rolls 55 950 Cash Reward 56 4,500 2,200 Free Dice Rolls 57 500 Cash Boost For 15 Minutes 58 800 375 Free Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash Reward 60 1,400 625 Free Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash Reward 62 10,000 5,000 Free Dice Rolls

Note that the milestone rewards offered in the Race Revelries solo banner event can be acquired more than once. However, doing so can be difficult. To make things easy, you can use the dice roll multiplier (which can be utilized up to 100x) to your advantage. On the other hand, abstain from spending your accumulated dice unnecessarily, as they can be tough to get hold of.

You can also play other ongoing events (like the Rocky Patch tournament and Fantastic Racers partners event) to earn more rewards.

