Monopoly Go Race Revelries event: All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 26, 2025 06:02 GMT
Playing Monopoly Go Race Revelries event to earn rewards (Image via Scopely)
Play the Monopoly Go Race Revelries event to earn rewards (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Race Revelries event was introduced to Scopely's mobile title a few hours ago. Race Revelries has been added to the solo banner events section, in continuation of the celebration of high-octane racing infused with Fantastic Four collaboration items. The event offers 62 milestone rewards, which will help you in the ongoing Fantastic Racers partners event.

That being said, to make things easier for you, this article lists all the milestone rewards and guides you on how to play the event.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Race Revelries event?

The Monopoly Go Race Revelries event went live at 1 PM ET on July 25, 2025, and will be available until 4 PM ET on July 27, 2025, giving you enough time to play and get your hands on the lucrative milestone rewards.

To progress in the Race Revelries solo banner event, you must roll your dice on your current city board and land on the four corner tiles: Go, Go to Jail, In Jail, and Free Parking. Landing on these tiles will help you earn four points (Racing Helmets).

Collecting Monopoly Go Race Revelries event points (Image via Scopely)
Collecting Monopoly Go Race Revelries event points (Image via Scopely)

Once you accumulate enough Racing Helmets, you can rank up to the next milestone, and so on. This will enable you to earn the lucrative milestone rewards for free.

Also Read: Monopoly Go Race On event: All rewards and how to play.

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Race Revelries event?

62 milestone rewards are offered in the Race Revelries event. The most valued rewards are 18,205 free dice rolls, sticker packs, and 2,630 Fantastic Racers Flags.

Here's a look at all the milestone rewards up for grabs in the Race Revelries solo banner event:

Milestones

Points Required

Race Revelries Rewards

1

Five

60 Fantastic Racers Flags

2

10

25 Free Dice Rolls

3

15

Cash Reward

4

25

2x One-Star Sticker Pack

5

50

50 Free Dice Rolls

6

30

80 Fantastic Racers Flags

7

35

2x One-Star Sticker Pack

8

40

40 Free Dice Rolls

9

50

80 Fantastic Racers Flags

10

160

150 Free Dice Rolls

11

50

Cash Bppst for 10 minutes

12

55

50 Free Dice Rolls

13

65

100 Fantastic Racers Flags

14

80

3x Two-Star Sticker Pack

15

425

375 Free Dice Rolls

16

70

200 Fantastic Racers Flags

17

80

70 Free Dice Rolls

18

85

Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes

19

95

Cash Reward

20

675

575 Free Dice Rolls

21

100

200 Fantastic Racers Flags

22

115

95 Free Dice Rolls

23

110

Cash Reward

24

130

220 Fantastic Racers Flags

25

1,150

925 Free Dice Rolls

26

140

3x Three-Star Sticker Pack

27

150

220 Fantastic Racers Flags

28

160

Cash Reward

29

750

575 Free Dice Rolls

30

180

220 Fantastic Racers Flags

31

190

Cash Reward

32

210

150 Free Dice Rolls

33

160

Cash Boost For 10 Minutes

34

230

Cash Reward

35

1,500

1,100 Free Dice Rolls

36

250

240 Fantastic Racers Flags

37

300

200 Free Dice Rolls

38

450

Cash Reward

39

1,350

925 Free Dice Rolls

40

325

Cash Reward

41

350

240 Fantastic Racers Flags

42

375

Cash Reward

43

2,250

1,400 Free Dice Rolls

44

350

Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes

45

450

250 Fantastic Racers Flags

46

575

350 Free Dice Rolls

47

500

Cash Reward

48

3,000

1,650 Free Dice Rolls

49

550

250 Fantastic Racers Flags

50

450

Mega Heist For 40 Minutes

51

650

Cash Reward

52

1,800

800 Free Dice Rolls

53

700

270 Fantastic Racers Flags

54

825

500 Free Dice Rolls

55

950

Cash Reward

56

4,500

2,200 Free Dice Rolls

57

500

Cash Boost For 15 Minutes

58

800

375 Free Dice Rolls

59

950

Cash Reward

60

1,400

625 Free Dice Rolls

61

1,500

Cash Reward

62

10,000

5,000 Free Dice Rolls

Note that the milestone rewards offered in the Race Revelries solo banner event can be acquired more than once. However, doing so can be difficult. To make things easy, you can use the dice roll multiplier (which can be utilized up to 100x) to your advantage. On the other hand, abstain from spending your accumulated dice unnecessarily, as they can be tough to get hold of.

You can also play other ongoing events (like the Rocky Patch tournament and Fantastic Racers partners event) to earn more rewards.

Read our other articles on Monopoly Go:

Samarjit Paul

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

