Monopoly Go Race Revelries event: All rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go Race Revelries event was introduced to Scopely's mobile title a few hours ago. Race Revelries has been added to the solo banner events section, in continuation of the celebration of high-octane racing infused with Fantastic Four collaboration items. The event offers 62 milestone rewards, which will help you in the ongoing Fantastic Racers partners event.
That being said, to make things easier for you, this article lists all the milestone rewards and guides you on how to play the event.
How can you play the Monopoly Go Race Revelries event?
The Monopoly Go Race Revelries event went live at 1 PM ET on July 25, 2025, and will be available until 4 PM ET on July 27, 2025, giving you enough time to play and get your hands on the lucrative milestone rewards.
To progress in the Race Revelries solo banner event, you must roll your dice on your current city board and land on the four corner tiles: Go, Go to Jail, In Jail, and Free Parking. Landing on these tiles will help you earn four points (Racing Helmets).
Once you accumulate enough Racing Helmets, you can rank up to the next milestone, and so on. This will enable you to earn the lucrative milestone rewards for free.
What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Race Revelries event?
62 milestone rewards are offered in the Race Revelries event. The most valued rewards are 18,205 free dice rolls, sticker packs, and 2,630 Fantastic Racers Flags.
Here's a look at all the milestone rewards up for grabs in the Race Revelries solo banner event:
Note that the milestone rewards offered in the Race Revelries solo banner event can be acquired more than once. However, doing so can be difficult. To make things easy, you can use the dice roll multiplier (which can be utilized up to 100x) to your advantage. On the other hand, abstain from spending your accumulated dice unnecessarily, as they can be tough to get hold of.
You can also play other ongoing events (like the Rocky Patch tournament and Fantastic Racers partners event) to earn more rewards.
