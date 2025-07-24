  • home icon
Monopoly Go Race On event: All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 24, 2025 17:50 GMT
Monopoly Go Race On event offers multiple great rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Race On event offers multiple great rewards (Image via Scopely)

Renowned developer Scopely introduced the Monopoly Go Race On event in the popular virtual Monopoly title. As the moniker indicates, Race On continues with the celebration of blisteringly intense racing action along with other ongoing Fantastic Four collaboration events (Fantastic Garage and Fantastic Racers). It has been added as a solo tournament and offers several milestone rewards.

That said, you must learn how to play the event and collect points for rewards, and this article will help you with the same.

How can you play and progress in the Monopoly Go Race On event?

The Monopoly Go Race On event was introduced at 1 pm ET on July 24, 2025, and will be available until 1 pm ET on July 25, 2025.

To unlock and play the Race On event, you must land your dice on the Railroad tiles. Then, you are required to complete the offered Shutdown or Bank Heist on your friend's or opponent's board. This will enable you to get Fantastic Four Flames and earn milestone rewards.

Playing the Monopoly Go Race On event to earn points (Image via Scopely)
Playing the Monopoly Go Race On event to earn points (Image via Scopely)

Listed below is the complete breakdown of the points (Fantastic Four Flames) in the Race On event in Monopoly Go:

Shutdown

  • Shutdown Blocked - Two Points
  • Shutdown Success - Four Points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four Points
  • Large Heist - Six Points
  • Bankrupt - Eight Points
  • Mega Heist - 12 Points

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Race On event?

You can obtain stunning rewards in abundance when you play the Race On solo tournament. The most lucrative ones are the 5,820 dice and 2,160 Tycoon Racers Flags.

Here's a look at all the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Race On tournament:

MilestoneRace On RewardsPoints
180 Tycoon Racers Flags10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack x 280 points
5Cash120 points
6100 Tycoon Racers Flags150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8125 dice225 points
9120 Tycoon Racers Flags200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack x 3250 points
11160 Tycoon Racers Flags275 points
12200 dice425 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
14160 Tycoon Racers Flags300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack x 3350 points
16215 dice475 points
17200 Tycoon Racers Flags350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
20240 Tycoon Racers Flags400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice575 points
23260 Tycoon Racers Flags600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
26260 Tycoon Racers Flags750 points
27Cash850 points
28360 dice1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
30280 Tycoon Racers Flags800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
34300 Tycoon Racers Flags1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36600 dice2.35K points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3.5K points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points
If you have accumulated plenty of dice and want to reach higher milestones faster, you can use the dice roll multiplier option to roll up to 100 dice at once. However, it is recommended that you stop overspending dice that are tough to obtain. You should also keep some on hand for future events in Monopoly Go.

You can also play other Fantastic Four collaboration events to acquire more rewards in the game.

