Monopoly Go Race On event: All rewards and how to play

Renowned developer Scopely introduced the Monopoly Go Race On event in the popular virtual Monopoly title. As the moniker indicates, Race On continues with the celebration of blisteringly intense racing action along with other ongoing Fantastic Four collaboration events (Fantastic Garage and Fantastic Racers). It has been added as a solo tournament and offers several milestone rewards.

Ad

That said, you must learn how to play the event and collect points for rewards, and this article will help you with the same.

How can you play and progress in the Monopoly Go Race On event?

The Monopoly Go Race On event was introduced at 1 pm ET on July 24, 2025, and will be available until 1 pm ET on July 25, 2025.

Ad

Trending

To unlock and play the Race On event, you must land your dice on the Railroad tiles. Then, you are required to complete the offered Shutdown or Bank Heist on your friend's or opponent's board. This will enable you to get Fantastic Four Flames and earn milestone rewards.

Playing the Monopoly Go Race On event to earn points (Image via Scopely)

Listed below is the complete breakdown of the points (Fantastic Four Flames) in the Race On event in Monopoly Go:

Ad

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Points

Shutdown Success - Four Points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Points

Large Heist - Six Points

Bankrupt - Eight Points

Mega Heist - 12 Points

Also read: Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event: All milestone rewards and how to play.

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Race On event?

You can obtain stunning rewards in abundance when you play the Race On solo tournament. The most lucrative ones are the 5,820 dice and 2,160 Tycoon Racers Flags.

Ad

Here's a look at all the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Race On tournament:

Milestone Race On Rewards Points 1 80 Tycoon Racers Flags 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack x 2 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 100 Tycoon Racers Flags 150 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 points 8 125 dice 225 points 9 120 Tycoon Racers Flags 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack x 3 250 points 11 160 Tycoon Racers Flags 275 points 12 200 dice 425 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 160 Tycoon Racers Flags 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack x 3 350 points 16 215 dice 475 points 17 200 Tycoon Racers Flags 350 points 18 235 dice 550 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 240 Tycoon Racers Flags 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 275 dice 575 points 23 260 Tycoon Racers Flags 600 points 24 345 dice 1K points 25 Cash 800 points 26 260 Tycoon Racers Flags 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 360 dice 1.2K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 280 Tycoon Racers Flags 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 500 dice 1.75K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 300 Tycoon Racers Flags 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 600 dice 2.35K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 800 dice 3.5K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2125 dice 8.5K points

Ad

If you have accumulated plenty of dice and want to reach higher milestones faster, you can use the dice roll multiplier option to roll up to 100 dice at once. However, it is recommended that you stop overspending dice that are tough to obtain. You should also keep some on hand for future events in Monopoly Go.

You can also play other Fantastic Four collaboration events to acquire more rewards in the game.

Ad

Check out our other stories on Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More