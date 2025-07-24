Monopoly Go Race On event: All rewards and how to play

Renowned developer Scopely introduced the Monopoly Go Race On event in the popular virtual Monopoly title. As the moniker indicates, Race On continues with the celebration of blisteringly intense racing action along with other ongoing Fantastic Four collaboration events (Fantastic Garage and Fantastic Racers). It has been added as a solo tournament and offers several milestone rewards.
That said, you must learn how to play the event and collect points for rewards, and this article will help you with the same.
How can you play and progress in the Monopoly Go Race On event?
The Monopoly Go Race On event was introduced at 1 pm ET on July 24, 2025, and will be available until 1 pm ET on July 25, 2025.
To unlock and play the Race On event, you must land your dice on the Railroad tiles. Then, you are required to complete the offered Shutdown or Bank Heist on your friend's or opponent's board. This will enable you to get Fantastic Four Flames and earn milestone rewards.
Listed below is the complete breakdown of the points (Fantastic Four Flames) in the Race On event in Monopoly Go:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Points
- Shutdown Success - Four Points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four Points
- Large Heist - Six Points
- Bankrupt - Eight Points
- Mega Heist - 12 Points
Also read: Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event: All milestone rewards and how to play.
What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go Race On event?
You can obtain stunning rewards in abundance when you play the Race On solo tournament. The most lucrative ones are the 5,820 dice and 2,160 Tycoon Racers Flags.
Here's a look at all the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Race On tournament:
If you have accumulated plenty of dice and want to reach higher milestones faster, you can use the dice roll multiplier option to roll up to 100 dice at once. However, it is recommended that you stop overspending dice that are tough to obtain. You should also keep some on hand for future events in Monopoly Go.
You can also play other Fantastic Four collaboration events to acquire more rewards in the game.
