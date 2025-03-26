  • home icon
Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event (March 25-27, 2025): All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Mar 26, 2025 00:30 IST
Monopoly Go Captain
Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event offers stunning milestone rewards (Image via Scopely)

The theme of pirates and the sea returns, as Scopely re-introduced the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event to the popular board video game. It will run alongside Barell Roll and Roll Treasures events. The Captain's Quest event has achieved great success in its previous stints. This time, too, abundant rewards are up for grabs as you reach different milestones.

The Monopoly Go Captain's Quest will start at 4 pm ET on March 25 and will run until 1 pm ET on March 27, 2025.

How can you play the re-introduced Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event?

The returning Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event follows the same format as its previous stints as a pickup event. As a result, you must roll the dice and land on the pickup tiles on your current city board to obtain event points.

To reach different milestones, you must land on different Taxes (Income Tax and Luxury Tax) and Utility tiles (Electric Supply and Water Works) and collect Points. Each time you land on a Tax or Utility tile mentioned above, you can gather multiple points.

However, if you land on the Railroad tiles, you can aim to achieve a Shutdown or Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. This will unlock and help you progress through the other daily tournaments (live), enabling you to obtain even more points for the Captain's Quest event in the process.

Also read: Monopoly GO Barrel Roll tournament (March 25-26, 2025): Schedule and rewards explored.

What are the different rewards in the returning Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event?

The event will help you acquire multiple rewards for free. Overall, 62 milestones are up for grabs, each offering a reward. You can easily garner these rewards by playing the re-introduced Captain's Quest event during the abovementioned timeframe. Some of the best rewards are the 18,205 free dice rolls, unique colored sticker packs, and 199 Pickaxes for the upcoming Roll Treasures Dig event.

Here are all the rewards for the returning Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event:

Captain's Quest Milestones

Points Required

Captain's Quest Rewards

1

Five

Three Pickaxes

2

10

25 Free Dice rolls

3

15

Cash Reward

4

25

One-Star Sticker Pack

5

50

50 Free Dice Rolls

6

30

Four Pickaxes

7

35

One-Star Sticker Pack

8

40

40 Free Dice Rolls

9

50

Four Pickaxes

10

160

150 Free Dice Rolls

11

50

Cash Reward

12

55

50 Free Dice Rolls

13

65

Seven Pickaxes

14

80

Two-Star Sticker Pack

15

425

375 Free Dice Rolls

16

70

Eight Pickaxes

17

80

70 Free Dice Rolls

18

85

Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes

19

95

Cash Reward

20

675

575 Free Dice Rolls

21

100

10 Pickaxes

22

115

95 Free Dice Rolls

23

110

Cash Reward

24

130

10 Pickaxes

25

1,150

925 Free Dice Rolls

26

140

Three-Star Sticker Pack

27

150

10 Pickaxes

28

160

Cash Reward

29

750

575 Free Dice Rolls

30

180

18 Pickaxes

31

190

Cash Reward

32

210

150 Free Dice Rolls

33

160

Cash Boost For 10 Minutes

34

230

Cash Reward

35

1,500

1,100 Free Dice Rolls

36

250

20 Pickaxes

37

300

200 Free Dice Rolls

38

450

Cash Reward

39

1,350

925 Free Dice Rolls

40

325

Cash Reward

41

350

22 Pickaxes

42

375

Cash Reward

43

2,250

1,400 Free Dice Rolls

44

350

Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes

45

450

25 Pickaxes

46

575

350 Free Dice Rolls

47

500

Cash Reward

48

3,000

1,650 Free Dice Rolls

49

550

25 Pickaxes

50

450

Mega Heist For 40 Minutes

51

650

Cash Reward

52

1,800

800 Free Dice Rolls

53

700

28 Pickaxes

54

825

500 Free Dice Rolls

55

950

Cash Reward

56

4,500

2,200 Free Dice Rolls

57

500

Cash Boost For 15 Minutes

58

800

375 Free Dice Rolls

59

950

Cash Reward

60

1,400

625 Free Dice Rolls

61

1,500

Cash Reward

62

10,000

5,500 Free Dice Rolls

If you want to make fast progression, you can use dice multipliers (up to 100 dice rolls at once) to your advantage. However, note that free dice are rare and can be extremely hard to get by. Hence, you should restrain yourself from overspending.

In addition to the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event, you can play other live events and earn more rewards.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
