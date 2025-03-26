Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event (March 25-27, 2025): All rewards and how to play

The theme of pirates and the sea returns, as Scopely re-introduced the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event to the popular board video game. It will run alongside Barell Roll and Roll Treasures events. The Captain's Quest event has achieved great success in its previous stints. This time, too, abundant rewards are up for grabs as you reach different milestones.

The Monopoly Go Captain's Quest will start at 4 pm ET on March 25 and will run until 1 pm ET on March 27, 2025.

How can you play the re-introduced Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event?

The returning Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event follows the same format as its previous stints as a pickup event. As a result, you must roll the dice and land on the pickup tiles on your current city board to obtain event points.

To reach different milestones, you must land on different Taxes (Income Tax and Luxury Tax) and Utility tiles (Electric Supply and Water Works) and collect Points. Each time you land on a Tax or Utility tile mentioned above, you can gather multiple points.

However, if you land on the Railroad tiles, you can aim to achieve a Shutdown or Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. This will unlock and help you progress through the other daily tournaments (live), enabling you to obtain even more points for the Captain's Quest event in the process.

What are the different rewards in the returning Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event?

The event will help you acquire multiple rewards for free. Overall, 62 milestones are up for grabs, each offering a reward. You can easily garner these rewards by playing the re-introduced Captain's Quest event during the abovementioned timeframe. Some of the best rewards are the 18,205 free dice rolls, unique colored sticker packs, and 199 Pickaxes for the upcoming Roll Treasures Dig event.

Here are all the rewards for the returning Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event:

Captain's Quest Milestones Points Required Captain's Quest Rewards 1 Five Three Pickaxes 2 10 25 Free Dice rolls 3 15 Cash Reward 4 25 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 50 50 Free Dice Rolls 6 30 Four Pickaxes 7 35 One-Star Sticker Pack 8 40 40 Free Dice Rolls 9 50 Four Pickaxes 10 160 150 Free Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash Reward 12 55 50 Free Dice Rolls 13 65 Seven Pickaxes 14 80 Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 425 375 Free Dice Rolls 16 70 Eight Pickaxes 17 80 70 Free Dice Rolls 18 85 Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes 19 95 Cash Reward 20 675 575 Free Dice Rolls 21 100 10 Pickaxes 22 115 95 Free Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash Reward 24 130 10 Pickaxes 25 1,150 925 Free Dice Rolls 26 140 Three-Star Sticker Pack 27 150 10 Pickaxes 28 160 Cash Reward 29 750 575 Free Dice Rolls 30 180 18 Pickaxes 31 190 Cash Reward 32 210 150 Free Dice Rolls 33 160 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 34 230 Cash Reward 35 1,500 1,100 Free Dice Rolls 36 250 20 Pickaxes 37 300 200 Free Dice Rolls 38 450 Cash Reward 39 1,350 925 Free Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash Reward 41 350 22 Pickaxes 42 375 Cash Reward 43 2,250 1,400 Free Dice Rolls 44 350 Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes 45 450 25 Pickaxes 46 575 350 Free Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash Reward 48 3,000 1,650 Free Dice Rolls 49 550 25 Pickaxes 50 450 Mega Heist For 40 Minutes 51 650 Cash Reward 52 1,800 800 Free Dice Rolls 53 700 28 Pickaxes 54 825 500 Free Dice Rolls 55 950 Cash Reward 56 4,500 2,200 Free Dice Rolls 57 500 Cash Boost For 15 Minutes 58 800 375 Free Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash Reward 60 1,400 625 Free Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash Reward 62 10,000 5,500 Free Dice Rolls

If you want to make fast progression, you can use dice multipliers (up to 100 dice rolls at once) to your advantage. However, note that free dice are rare and can be extremely hard to get by. Hence, you should restrain yourself from overspending.

In addition to the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event, you can play other live events and earn more rewards.

