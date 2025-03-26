Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event (March 25-27, 2025): All rewards and how to play

The theme of pirates and the sea returns, as Scopely re-introduced the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event to the popular board video game. It will run alongside Barell Roll and Roll Treasures events. The Captain's Quest event has achieved great success in its previous stints. This time, too, abundant rewards are up for grabs as you reach different milestones.
The Monopoly Go Captain's Quest will start at 4 pm ET on March 25 and will run until 1 pm ET on March 27, 2025.
How can you play the re-introduced Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event?
The returning Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event follows the same format as its previous stints as a pickup event. As a result, you must roll the dice and land on the pickup tiles on your current city board to obtain event points.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To reach different milestones, you must land on different Taxes (Income Tax and Luxury Tax) and Utility tiles (Electric Supply and Water Works) and collect Points. Each time you land on a Tax or Utility tile mentioned above, you can gather multiple points.
However, if you land on the Railroad tiles, you can aim to achieve a Shutdown or Bank Heist in Monopoly Go. This will unlock and help you progress through the other daily tournaments (live), enabling you to obtain even more points for the Captain's Quest event in the process.
Also read: Monopoly GO Barrel Roll tournament (March 25-26, 2025): Schedule and rewards explored.
What are the different rewards in the returning Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event?
The event will help you acquire multiple rewards for free. Overall, 62 milestones are up for grabs, each offering a reward. You can easily garner these rewards by playing the re-introduced Captain's Quest event during the abovementioned timeframe. Some of the best rewards are the 18,205 free dice rolls, unique colored sticker packs, and 199 Pickaxes for the upcoming Roll Treasures Dig event.
Here are all the rewards for the returning Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event:
If you want to make fast progression, you can use dice multipliers (up to 100 dice rolls at once) to your advantage. However, note that free dice are rare and can be extremely hard to get by. Hence, you should restrain yourself from overspending.
In addition to the Monopoly Go Captain's Quest event, you can play other live events and earn more rewards.
Check out other articles on Monopoly Go:
- How to trade cards in Monopoly GO
- How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?
- How to add friends in Monopoly GO