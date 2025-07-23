Monopoly Go City Surfers event: All milestone rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go City Surfers event arrives today (July 23, 2025) to celebrate the theme of high-octane racing with the returning Tycoon Racers Partners event. City Surfers is a solo tournament and will replace the ongoing Tide Ride tournament. It offers 40 milestone rewards that will boost your virtual Monopoly gaming experience.

Earning the milestone rewards can be tricky, so you must learn how to play the City Surfers event to make the most out of it by obtaining all the rewards.

How can you play and advance in the Monopoly Go City Surfers event?

To unlock and advance in the City Surfers event, roll the dice on your current city board and try to land on the Railroad tiles. This will provide you with either a Shutdown or a Bank heist on your friend's or another tycoon's board.

In a Shutdown, you are required to destroy a building to earn cash and points. If the opponent has an activated shield, your attack will be blocked. Meanwhile, in Bank Heist, you will be required to get three Silver Coins (Small Heist), Cash stash (Large Heist), Gold rings (Bankrupt), and Gold bars (Mega Heist).

Here's a breakdown of how you can earn points in the Monopoly Go City Surfers event:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - Two Points

Shutdown Success - Four Points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four Points

Large Heist - Six Points

Bankrupt - Eight Points

Mega Heist - 12 Points

Also Read: Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event: All rewards and how to play.

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go City Surfers event?

The City Surfers event offers plenty of great rewards. Amongst them, mention has to be made of 2160 Tycoon Racers Flags, unique sticker packs, and 5820 free dice rolls.

Here's an overview of the milestone rewards in the City Surfers event:

Milestone City Surfers Rewards Points 1 80 Tycoon Racers Flags 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack x 2 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 100 Tycoon Racers Flags 150 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 points 8 125 dice 225 points 9 120 Tycoon Racers Flags 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack x 3 250 points 11 160 Tycoon Racers Flags 275 points 12 200 dice 425 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 160 Tycoon Racers Flags 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack x 3 350 points 16 215 dice 475 points 17 200 Tycoon Racers Flags 350 points 18 235 dice 550 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 240 Tycoon Racers Flags 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 275 dice 575 points 23 260 Tycoon Racers Flags 600 points 24 345 dice 1K points 25 Cash 800 points 26 260 Tycoon Racers Flags 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 360 dice 1.2K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 280 Tycoon Racers Flags 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 500 dice 1.75K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 300 Tycoon Racers Flags 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 600 dice 2.35K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 800 dice 3.5K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2125 dice 8.5K points

If you find it hard to reach a milestone, use the dice multipliers (up to 100x). This will also help you get more rewards in each roll. However, refrain from overspending your dice as they are hard to get hold of.

In addition, you can play other ongoing events to maximize your chances of acquiring more rewards.

