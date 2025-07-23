Monopoly Go City Surfers event: All milestone rewards and how to play

The Monopoly Go City Surfers event arrives today (July 23, 2025) to celebrate the theme of high-octane racing with the returning Tycoon Racers Partners event. City Surfers is a solo tournament and will replace the ongoing Tide Ride tournament. It offers 40 milestone rewards that will boost your virtual Monopoly gaming experience.
Earning the milestone rewards can be tricky, so you must learn how to play the City Surfers event to make the most out of it by obtaining all the rewards.
How can you play and advance in the Monopoly Go City Surfers event?
To unlock and advance in the City Surfers event, roll the dice on your current city board and try to land on the Railroad tiles. This will provide you with either a Shutdown or a Bank heist on your friend's or another tycoon's board.
In a Shutdown, you are required to destroy a building to earn cash and points. If the opponent has an activated shield, your attack will be blocked. Meanwhile, in Bank Heist, you will be required to get three Silver Coins (Small Heist), Cash stash (Large Heist), Gold rings (Bankrupt), and Gold bars (Mega Heist).
Here's a breakdown of how you can earn points in the Monopoly Go City Surfers event:
Shutdown
- Shutdown Blocked - Two Points
- Shutdown Success - Four Points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four Points
- Large Heist - Six Points
- Bankrupt - Eight Points
- Mega Heist - 12 Points
What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go City Surfers event?
The City Surfers event offers plenty of great rewards. Amongst them, mention has to be made of 2160 Tycoon Racers Flags, unique sticker packs, and 5820 free dice rolls.
Here's an overview of the milestone rewards in the City Surfers event:
If you find it hard to reach a milestone, use the dice multipliers (up to 100x). This will also help you get more rewards in each roll. However, refrain from overspending your dice as they are hard to get hold of.
In addition, you can play other ongoing events to maximize your chances of acquiring more rewards.
