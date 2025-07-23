  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly Go City Surfers event: All milestone rewards and how to play

Monopoly Go City Surfers event: All milestone rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 23, 2025 08:22 GMT
Monopoly Go City Surfers event offers stunning milestone rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go City Surfers event offers stunning milestone rewards (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go City Surfers event arrives today (July 23, 2025) to celebrate the theme of high-octane racing with the returning Tycoon Racers Partners event. City Surfers is a solo tournament and will replace the ongoing Tide Ride tournament. It offers 40 milestone rewards that will boost your virtual Monopoly gaming experience.

Ad

Earning the milestone rewards can be tricky, so you must learn how to play the City Surfers event to make the most out of it by obtaining all the rewards.

How can you play and advance in the Monopoly Go City Surfers event?

To unlock and advance in the City Surfers event, roll the dice on your current city board and try to land on the Railroad tiles. This will provide you with either a Shutdown or a Bank heist on your friend's or another tycoon's board.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

In a Shutdown, you are required to destroy a building to earn cash and points. If the opponent has an activated shield, your attack will be blocked. Meanwhile, in Bank Heist, you will be required to get three Silver Coins (Small Heist), Cash stash (Large Heist), Gold rings (Bankrupt), and Gold bars (Mega Heist).

Here's a breakdown of how you can earn points in the Monopoly Go City Surfers event:

Shutdown

Ad
  • Shutdown Blocked - Two Points
  • Shutdown Success - Four Points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four Points
  • Large Heist - Six Points
  • Bankrupt - Eight Points
  • Mega Heist - 12 Points

Also Read: Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event: All rewards and how to play.

What are the milestone rewards in the Monopoly Go City Surfers event?

The City Surfers event offers plenty of great rewards. Amongst them, mention has to be made of 2160 Tycoon Racers Flags, unique sticker packs, and 5820 free dice rolls.

Ad

Here's an overview of the milestone rewards in the City Surfers event:

MilestoneCity Surfers RewardsPoints
180 Tycoon Racers Flags10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack x 280 points
5Cash120 points
6100 Tycoon Racers Flags150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8125 dice225 points
9120 Tycoon Racers Flags200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack x 3250 points
11160 Tycoon Racers Flags275 points
12200 dice425 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
14160 Tycoon Racers Flags300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack x 3350 points
16215 dice475 points
17200 Tycoon Racers Flags350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
20240 Tycoon Racers Flags400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice575 points
23260 Tycoon Racers Flags600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
26260 Tycoon Racers Flags750 points
27Cash850 points
28360 dice1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
30280 Tycoon Racers Flags800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
34300 Tycoon Racers Flags1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36600 dice2.35K points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3.5K points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points
Ad

If you find it hard to reach a milestone, use the dice multipliers (up to 100x). This will also help you get more rewards in each roll. However, refrain from overspending your dice as they are hard to get hold of.

In addition, you can play other ongoing events to maximize your chances of acquiring more rewards.

Check out our other stories on Monopoly Go:

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications