Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event: All rewards and how to play

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 21, 2025 18:15 GMT
Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event offers great rewards (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event offers great rewards (Image via Scopely)

Following the roaring success of Sail Soiree, Scopely has introduced the Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event. As the moniker indicates, the event continues the celebration of wealth in-game. It is featured in the solo banner section and offers plenty of milestone rewards, including rare sticker packs, dice rolls, cash, and Carnival tokens for the returning Carnival games event.

This article will delve into the Wealth Stream event and its rewards.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event?

The Sail Soiree event will make way for Monopoly Go Wealth Stream at 4 pm ET on July 21, 2025. The latter event will be available until 1 pm ET on July 23, 2025.

To earn points in this event, you must roll your dice and try to land on the Chance, Community Chest, or the Railroad tiles. This will help you obtain event tokens, which must be accumulated to reach higher milestones and grab lucrative rewards.

Meanwhile, landing on the Railroad tiles will allow you to unlock and play the Hike Hustle tournament. In this event, landing on the Railroad tiles will offer you a Bank Heist or a Shutdown on any of your friends' boards.

What are the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event?

Like previous solo banner events, Wealth Stream offers 62 milestones. Amongst these, the best ones are 211 Carnival tokens, Cash, 18, 205 free dice, and multiple unique sticker packs.

Here's a look at all the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event:

Milestones

Points Required

Wealth Stream Rewards

1

Five

Five Carnival Tokens

2

10

25 Free Dice Rolls

3

15

Cash Reward

4

25

2x One-Star Sticker Pack

5

50

50 Free Dice Rolls

6

30

Eight Carnival Tokens

7

35

2x One-Star Sticker Pack

8

40

40 Free Dice Rolls

9

50

Nine Carnival Tokens

10

160

150 Free Dice Rolls

11

50

Cash Reward

12

55

50 Free Dice Rolls

13

65

10 Carnival Tokens

14

80

3x Two-Star Sticker Pack

15

425

375 Free Dice Rolls

16

70

10 Carnival Tokens

17

80

70 Free Dice Rolls

18

85

Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes

19

95

Cash Reward

20

675

575 Free Dice Rolls

21

100

10 Carnival Tokens

22

115

95 Free Dice Rolls

23

110

Cash Reward

24

130

11 Carnival Tokens

25

1,150

925 Free Dice Rolls

26

140

3x Three-Star Sticker Pack

27

150

12 Carnival Tokens

28

160

Cash Reward

29

750

575 Free Dice Rolls

30

180

20 Carnival Tokens

31

190

Cash Reward

32

210

150 Free Dice Rolls

33

160

Cash Boost For 10 Minutes

34

230

Cash Reward

35

1,500

1,100 Free Dice Rolls

36

250

20 Carnival Tokens

37

300

200 Free Dice Rolls

38

450

Cash Reward

39

1,350

925 Free Dice Rolls

40

325

Cash Reward

41

350

22 Carnival Tokens

42

375

Cash Reward

43

2,250

1,400 Free Dice Rolls

44

350

Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes

45

450

23 Carnival Tokens

46

575

350 Free Dice Rolls

47

500

Cash Reward

48

3,000

1,650 Free Dice Rolls

49

550

24 Carnival Tokens

50

450

Mega Heist For 40 Minutes

51

650

Cash Reward

52

1,800

800 Free Dice Rolls

53

700

25 Carnival Tokens

54

825

500 Free Dice Rolls

55

950

Cash Reward

56

4,500

2,200 Free Dice Rolls

57

500

Cash Boost For 15 Minutes

58

800

375 Free Dice Rolls

59

950

Cash Reward

60

1,400

625 Free Dice Rolls

61

1,500

Cash Reward

62

10,000

5,000 Free Dice Rolls

Note that all milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event can be acquired multiple times. To achieve this, use the dice multiplier (up to 100x) while rolling your dice. That said, obtaining dice can be extremely hard, so spend them wisely and save for the forthcoming events.

To maximize rewards during this period, try out other ongoing events and mini-games.

