Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event: All rewards and how to play

Following the roaring success of Sail Soiree, Scopely has introduced the Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event. As the moniker indicates, the event continues the celebration of wealth in-game. It is featured in the solo banner section and offers plenty of milestone rewards, including rare sticker packs, dice rolls, cash, and Carnival tokens for the returning Carnival games event.

This article will delve into the Wealth Stream event and its rewards.

How can you play the Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event?

The Sail Soiree event will make way for Monopoly Go Wealth Stream at 4 pm ET on July 21, 2025. The latter event will be available until 1 pm ET on July 23, 2025.

To earn points in this event, you must roll your dice and try to land on the Chance, Community Chest, or the Railroad tiles. This will help you obtain event tokens, which must be accumulated to reach higher milestones and grab lucrative rewards.

Meanwhile, landing on the Railroad tiles will allow you to unlock and play the Hike Hustle tournament. In this event, landing on the Railroad tiles will offer you a Bank Heist or a Shutdown on any of your friends' boards.

What are the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event?

Like previous solo banner events, Wealth Stream offers 62 milestones. Amongst these, the best ones are 211 Carnival tokens, Cash, 18, 205 free dice, and multiple unique sticker packs.

Here's a look at all the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event:

Milestones Points Required Wealth Stream Rewards 1 Five Five Carnival Tokens 2 10 25 Free Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash Reward 4 25 2x One-Star Sticker Pack 5 50 50 Free Dice Rolls 6 30 Eight Carnival Tokens 7 35 2x One-Star Sticker Pack 8 40 40 Free Dice Rolls 9 50 Nine Carnival Tokens 10 160 150 Free Dice Rolls 11 50 Cash Reward 12 55 50 Free Dice Rolls 13 65 10 Carnival Tokens 14 80 3x Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 425 375 Free Dice Rolls 16 70 10 Carnival Tokens 17 80 70 Free Dice Rolls 18 85 Builder's Bash For 15 Minutes 19 95 Cash Reward 20 675 575 Free Dice Rolls 21 100 10 Carnival Tokens 22 115 95 Free Dice Rolls 23 110 Cash Reward 24 130 11 Carnival Tokens 25 1,150 925 Free Dice Rolls 26 140 3x Three-Star Sticker Pack 27 150 12 Carnival Tokens 28 160 Cash Reward 29 750 575 Free Dice Rolls 30 180 20 Carnival Tokens 31 190 Cash Reward 32 210 150 Free Dice Rolls 33 160 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 34 230 Cash Reward 35 1,500 1,100 Free Dice Rolls 36 250 20 Carnival Tokens 37 300 200 Free Dice Rolls 38 450 Cash Reward 39 1,350 925 Free Dice Rolls 40 325 Cash Reward 41 350 22 Carnival Tokens 42 375 Cash Reward 43 2,250 1,400 Free Dice Rolls 44 350 Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes 45 450 23 Carnival Tokens 46 575 350 Free Dice Rolls 47 500 Cash Reward 48 3,000 1,650 Free Dice Rolls 49 550 24 Carnival Tokens 50 450 Mega Heist For 40 Minutes 51 650 Cash Reward 52 1,800 800 Free Dice Rolls 53 700 25 Carnival Tokens 54 825 500 Free Dice Rolls 55 950 Cash Reward 56 4,500 2,200 Free Dice Rolls 57 500 Cash Boost For 15 Minutes 58 800 375 Free Dice Rolls 59 950 Cash Reward 60 1,400 625 Free Dice Rolls 61 1,500 Cash Reward 62 10,000 5,000 Free Dice Rolls

Note that all milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event can be acquired multiple times. To achieve this, use the dice multiplier (up to 100x) while rolling your dice. That said, obtaining dice can be extremely hard, so spend them wisely and save for the forthcoming events.

To maximize rewards during this period, try out other ongoing events and mini-games.

