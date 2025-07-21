Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event: All rewards and how to play

Following the roaring success of Sail Soiree, Scopely has introduced the Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event. As the moniker indicates, the event continues the celebration of wealth in-game. It is featured in the solo banner section and offers plenty of milestone rewards, including rare sticker packs, dice rolls, cash, and Carnival tokens for the returning Carnival games event.
This article will delve into the Wealth Stream event and its rewards.
How can you play the Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event?
The Sail Soiree event will make way for Monopoly Go Wealth Stream at 4 pm ET on July 21, 2025. The latter event will be available until 1 pm ET on July 23, 2025.
To earn points in this event, you must roll your dice and try to land on the Chance, Community Chest, or the Railroad tiles. This will help you obtain event tokens, which must be accumulated to reach higher milestones and grab lucrative rewards.
Meanwhile, landing on the Railroad tiles will allow you to unlock and play the Hike Hustle tournament. In this event, landing on the Railroad tiles will offer you a Bank Heist or a Shutdown on any of your friends' boards.
What are the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event?
Like previous solo banner events, Wealth Stream offers 62 milestones. Amongst these, the best ones are 211 Carnival tokens, Cash, 18, 205 free dice, and multiple unique sticker packs.
Here's a look at all the milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event:
Note that all milestone rewards offered in the Monopoly Go Wealth Stream event can be acquired multiple times. To achieve this, use the dice multiplier (up to 100x) while rolling your dice. That said, obtaining dice can be extremely hard, so spend them wisely and save for the forthcoming events.
To maximize rewards during this period, try out other ongoing events and mini-games.
