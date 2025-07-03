Monopoly Go Community Chest (July 2025): All new features explored

The Monopoly Go Community Chest has been revamped with the new season, so you can bid adieu to the daily finger-crossing routine and can now claim rewards weekly. This is possible by coordinating and progressing through challenges with three of your friends. According to developer Scopely, this rework aims to provide players with better control over the rewards they receive in Community Chest.

Read on to learn more about the revamped version of the Monopoly Go Community Chest.

Everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Community Chest (July 2025)

How to unlock the new Community Chest

If you are a newbie, play through Board 5, land on a Community Chest tile, and add your first five friends to unlock it. If you are a veteran, you can open the Community Chest and invite five friends.

How it works

You must invite at least three friends to become your Community Chest Partners. Each of these players is listed in Shared Chests, available on the Feature. After this, you and your friends must complete weekly tasks to earn Keys, which will let you open padlocks and earn prizes.

Each Chest has three padlocked levels. As you progress through them, the rewards will progressively increase.

On the board, each of the Community Chest tiles has a different color granted to your three chosen friends. Land on them, and you will be able to upgrade those specific Chests.

6-Star Stickers

The Summer Escape Album will also introduce a new tier of Stickers to be distributed among the Sets. Players can grab four regular 6-Star Stickers and two Gold 6-Star Stickers.

The latest version of this Monopoly Go Community Chest also offers new 6-Star Stickers to those who reach the higher tiers of the Chests with their friends.

FAQ

Can you change your partners mid-season?

Yes, but it resets the progress with your previous partner and activates a cooldown before you add another friend.

What if you miss the weekly Chest opening?

It won't be an issue since you can claim them whenever you log in.

What if you land on a Chest tile without assigning a partner?

You will be rewarded with Money instead of Chest progress.

Can you progress a Chest with a locked padlock?

Yes.

What would happen at the end of the Summer Escape Album?

The Monopoly Go Community Chest feature and all progress made with friends will reset.

