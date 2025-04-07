  • home icon
  Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 7, 2025

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 7, 2025

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 07, 2025 14:37 IST
Monopoly Go daily events
Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 7, 2025, can help you earn more in-game assets, upgrade your Landmarks, and boost your in-game progress in the process. Events like Free Parking Dice, Cash Boost, and Builder's Bash can each help you earn more dice rolls, complete Landmark upgrades at discounts, and more. However, you must learn the Monopoly GO events schedule to get the most out of them.

This article brings everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today. Read on to learn about the schedule for the daily Quick Wins and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events scheduled

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with the Free Parking Dice event. Land on specific tiles to earn dice rolls and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve them. This event is followed by Wheel Boost, which allows an extra free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game, increasing chances to earn better in-game assets.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Builder's Bash event provides great chances to the players to upgrade their Landmarks at reduced prices (Image via Scopely)
The Builder's Bash event provides great chances to the players to upgrade their Landmarks at reduced prices (Image via Scopely)

The next event is the Builder's Bash, which helps you to upgrade Landmarks at huge discounts. Then comes the Roll Match event, during which you can roll certain dice combinations to complete milestones and earn more rewards.

Then, the Wheel Boost event returns, followed by the Builder's Bash event. After that, Cash Boost appears as the final flash event of today's Monopoly GO events schedule.

  • Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins on April 6, 2025, at 11:00 pm and will end on April 7, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and will last until 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 5:00 am and will last until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
  • Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
  • Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and will last until April 8, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

  • Pass GO one time
  • Complete one Bank Heist
  • Collect one sticker

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Movie Night Season is currently live, and it brings plenty of events and tournaments for the players to help them win more. Check out the list below for the special events scheduled for today:

  • Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.
  • Spring Awakening: The Spring Awakening event began on April 6, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 7, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.
  • Butterfly Bliss: The Butterfly Bliss tournament began on April 7, 2025, and ends on April 8, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.
  • Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam will replace the Tycoon Racers event after its conclusion today (or tomorrow, depending on your time zone). It will begin on April 6, 2025, and will last until April 7, 2025. You can earn the tokens for this event by completing the milestones of the daily tournament and milestones.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 6, 2025, were:

  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • High Roller (5 minutes)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • High Roller (5 minutes)
  • Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Subhadip Dey

