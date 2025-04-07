Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 7, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 7, 2025, can help you earn more in-game assets, upgrade your Landmarks, and boost your in-game progress in the process. Events like Free Parking Dice, Cash Boost, and Builder's Bash can each help you earn more dice rolls, complete Landmark upgrades at discounts, and more. However, you must learn the Monopoly GO events schedule to get the most out of them.

Ad

This article brings everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today. Read on to learn about the schedule for the daily Quick Wins and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events scheduled

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with the Free Parking Dice event. Land on specific tiles to earn dice rolls and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve them. This event is followed by Wheel Boost, which allows an extra free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game, increasing chances to earn better in-game assets.

Ad

Trending

The Builder's Bash event provides great chances to the players to upgrade their Landmarks at reduced prices (Image via Scopely)

The next event is the Builder's Bash, which helps you to upgrade Landmarks at huge discounts. Then comes the Roll Match event, during which you can roll certain dice combinations to complete milestones and earn more rewards.

Ad

Then, the Wheel Boost event returns, followed by the Builder's Bash event. After that, Cash Boost appears as the final flash event of today's Monopoly GO events schedule.

Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins on April 6, 2025, at 11:00 pm and will end on April 7, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins on April 6, 2025, at 11:00 pm and will end on April 7, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and will last until 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and will last until 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 5:00 am and will last until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and will last until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and will last until April 8, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Ad

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Complete one Bank Heist

Collect one sticker

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Movie Night Season is currently live, and it brings plenty of events and tournaments for the players to help them win more. Check out the list below for the special events scheduled for today:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2, 2025. Spring Awakening: The Spring Awakening event began on April 6, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 7, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Spring Awakening event began on April 6, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 7, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Butterfly Bliss: The Butterfly Bliss tournament began on April 7, 2025, and ends on April 8, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Butterfly Bliss tournament began on April 7, 2025, and ends on April 8, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam will replace the Tycoon Racers event after its conclusion today (or tomorrow, depending on your time zone). It will begin on April 6, 2025, and will last until April 7, 2025. You can earn the tokens for this event by completing the milestones of the daily tournament and milestones.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 6, 2025, were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More