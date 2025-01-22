The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 22, 2025, can help you earn more cash to upgrade your buildings. You can also earn in-game assets as rewards for upgrading your board's Landmarks during certain events. Thus, knowing the complete schedule for these daily events can help you get the most out of these events.

This article lists the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 22, 2025. These include Quick Wins challenges and daily events.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule (January 22, 2025)

Today's Monopoly Go daily events begin with Builder's Bash. Here, you can get huge discounts for upgrading your Landmarks.

Builder's Bash can help you upgrade Landmarks at a discount (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Rent Frenzy, during which you can earn more rent from your friends. Land on tiles that feature a friend's token to collect extra rent.

Trending

Next is Free Parking Money, where you can earn cash rewards for landing on specific tiles. However, this cash can only be retrieved after landing on the Free Parking tile.

The following events are Rent Frenzy, Landmark Rush (reward tycoons for upgrading Landmarks), and Cash Grab (players tap on falling banknotes to collect cash).

Builder's Bash (1 hour): This event begins at 2 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event begins at 5 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 5 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): This event begins at 8 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event begins at 11 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 11 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Landmark Rush (6 hours): This event begins at 2 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): This event begins at 8 pm and will end at 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Roll five times

Upgrade one Landmarks

Land on chance two times

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Today's Monopoly Go daily event and tournament includes Icy Spectacle and Curl Champs, respectively. As the Juggle Sort event concludes today, Scopely has introduced the Peg-E Prize Drop event to replace it. Besides, the new Artful Tales season is also currently live in the game.

Expand Tweet

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. The season began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. The season began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Icy Spectacle: This event will begin on January 22, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 24, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the tiles (Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest) that feature tokens.

This event will begin on January 22, 2025, at 12 pm EDT and will run until 3 pm ET on January 24, 2025. To complete milestones and win rewards from this event, land on the tiles (Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest) that feature tokens. Curl Champs: This event will begin on January 22, 2025, and will end on January 23. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event will begin on January 22, 2025, and will end on January 23. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Peg-E Prize Drop event: This event will begin on January 22, 2025, and will last until January 24, 2025. Earn tickets by completing milestones of tournaments and other events and participate in Juggle Sort for more exciting rewards.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Today's daily flash event begins with Builder's Bash, which allows you to upgrade your Landmarks at heavy discounts. Even then, however, your cash bucket will be depleted massively. Therefore, since Builder's Bash and the first Rent Frenzy event run simultaneously, look to focus on the latter to earn cash prizes.

Focus on minting money from the next two events, Free Parking Money and Rent Frenzy, as they are followed by Landmark Rush. Here, you will need all the cash you can get. This is because it does not give any discounts on upgrading Landmarks but rewards you with other in-game assets for each of your upgrades. You could also try to earn some more cash from the Cash Grab event.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (January 21, 2025) were:

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Board Rush

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Mega Heist (1 hour)

Follow Sportkskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback