Knowing the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 27, 2025, could help you win plenty of cash rewards. There are events like Mega Heist and Free Parking Money to help you increase your cash position. Understanding the complete schedule of the events can help you chalk out certain strategies to get the most out of them.

This article provides a complete list of Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 27, 2025, so that you can stay ahead of your competition.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 27, 2025, begins with Mega Heist, which allows you to loot cash from your friend's banks. This is followed by Rent Frenzy, where you can collect more rent from your friends whose tokens are on your board.

Mega heist in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Free Parking Money, which allows you to earn more cash. You must land on specific tiles to earn cash and retrive it by landing on the Free Parking tile.

The final flash event of today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule is Wheel Boost. Here, you can get an extra free spin when playing the spin-the-wheel mini-game, thereby earning more free in-game assets.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event will begin at 2 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event will begin at 2 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event will begin at 8 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event will begin at 8 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): This event will begin at 2 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)\

This event will begin at 2 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)\ Wheel Boost (45 minutes): This event will begin at 8 pm and will end on January 28, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Upgrade one Landmark

Complete one Bank Heist

Roll doubles four times

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Today's Monopoly Go daily event and tournament are Plush Parade and Prize Pluck, respectively. The Peg-E Prize Drop event has ended, but Scopely has already brought a replacement in the Plushie Partners event, which will be live in the game for six days. The new Artful Tales season is also currently live.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Plush Parade: This event will begin on January 26, 2025, at 12 pm ET and run until 3 pm ET on January 30, 2025. Land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event.

This event will begin on January 26, 2025, at 12 pm ET and run until 3 pm ET on January 30, 2025. Land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event. Prize Pluck: This event will begin on January 27 and end on January 28, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event will begin on January 27 and end on January 28, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Plushie Partners: The new Partners event will go live on January 24, 2025, and will last for six days before ending on January 30, 2025.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

By referring to the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today, you can win cash rewards to help you boost your in-game progress. Events like Mega Heist, Rent Frenzy, and Free Parking Money will get you quick cash to increase your net worth . Therefore, participate in them every time they appear in the game.

However, Wheel Boost only provides you with an opportunity to earn sticker packs, a few free dice rolls, and other in-game assets. However, whether you want to spend some extra dice rolls during the final event of the day to grab some more in-game assets is your call.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (January 26, 2025) were:

Cash Grab (10 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Wheel Boost (30 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Board Rush

