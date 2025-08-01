Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 1, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 1, 2025) offer great opportunities to earn cash and other in-game assets. Events like Landmark Rush reward you for upgrading Landmarks, while Rent Frenzy helps boost your cash reserves. Meanwhile, Quick Wins provide freebies for completing simple tasks.Understanding the Monopoly Go daily events schedule is key to coming up with a strategy that maximizes the rewards you get today.Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Landmark Rush, where you can get exciting in-game assets for upgrading buildings. Next is Board Rush, which rewards you for completing Monopoly Go boards.The Rent Frenzy event can help you upgrade your cash reserves (Image via Scopely)Then comes Rent Frenzy, which allows you to earn extra rent from your friends. Next is Free Parking Dice, where you can land on specific tiles to earn dice rolls. Landing on the Free Parking tile lets you retrieve them.Landmark Rush (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Board Rush (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on August 2, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:Pass GO two timesComplete two ShutdownsCollect one StickerMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentA new tournament is arriving in Monopoly Go today, and it brings plenty of tokens for the Partners event. By completing the milestones in this tournament, you can earn more special event tokens, which, in turn, unlock more rewards within the Partners event.Here's the complete schedule:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.Camping Crackle: This new milestone event will begin on July 31, 2025, and end on August 3, 2025 (or August 4, 2025, in certain time zones). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones, and upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 3.5K+ tokens for the ongoing Partners event tokens, among other rewards.BBQ Masters: This tournament begins on August 1, 2025, and ends on August 2, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.8K dice rolls, 1.5K+ tokens for the Partners event, among other things, by completing them all.Fantastic Partners event: Fantastic Partners begins on July 29, 2025. You can earn tokens from the upcoming daily milestone event/tournament and use them to participate in the Partners event for more rewards. This event is scheduled to end on August 3, 2025 (or August 4, 2025, in certain time zones).Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayYesterday’s flash events were packed with opportunities to boost your cash reserves. If you took full advantage of those, you’ll be well-positioned to participate in today’s Landmark Rush and Board Rush events, upgrading Landmarks, completing boards, and earning valuable rewards along the way.Participate in the rest of the two events (i.e., Rent Frenzy and Free Parking Dice) using roll multipliers to get the most out of them.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 31, 2025) were:Mega Heist (45 minutes)Cash Grab (10 minutes)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)Mega Heist (1 hour)Follow SPortskeeda for more Monopoly Go -related articlesHow to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go