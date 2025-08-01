  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 1, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 1, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 01, 2025 07:54 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
There are many Monopoly Go events today (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 1, 2025) offer great opportunities to earn cash and other in-game assets. Events like Landmark Rush reward you for upgrading Landmarks, while Rent Frenzy helps boost your cash reserves. Meanwhile, Quick Wins provide freebies for completing simple tasks.

Ad

Understanding the Monopoly Go daily events schedule is key to coming up with a strategy that maximizes the rewards you get today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Landmark Rush, where you can get exciting in-game assets for upgrading buildings. Next is Board Rush, which rewards you for completing Monopoly Go boards.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Rent Frenzy event can help you upgrade your cash reserves (Image via Scopely)
The Rent Frenzy event can help you upgrade your cash reserves (Image via Scopely)

Then comes Rent Frenzy, which allows you to earn extra rent from your friends. Next is Free Parking Dice, where you can land on specific tiles to earn dice rolls. Landing on the Free Parking tile lets you retrieve them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Landmark Rush (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Board Rush (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on August 2, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Ad

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

  • Pass GO two times
  • Complete two Shutdowns
  • Collect one Sticker

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

A new tournament is arriving in Monopoly Go today, and it brings plenty of tokens for the Partners event. By completing the milestones in this tournament, you can earn more special event tokens, which, in turn, unlock more rewards within the Partners event.

Ad
Ad

Here's the complete schedule:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
  • Camping Crackle: This new milestone event will begin on July 31, 2025, and end on August 3, 2025 (or August 4, 2025, in certain time zones). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones, and upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 3.5K+ tokens for the ongoing Partners event tokens, among other rewards.
  • BBQ Masters: This tournament begins on August 1, 2025, and ends on August 2, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.8K dice rolls, 1.5K+ tokens for the Partners event, among other things, by completing them all.
  • Fantastic Partners event: Fantastic Partners begins on July 29, 2025. You can earn tokens from the upcoming daily milestone event/tournament and use them to participate in the Partners event for more rewards. This event is scheduled to end on August 3, 2025 (or August 4, 2025, in certain time zones).
Ad

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Yesterday’s flash events were packed with opportunities to boost your cash reserves. If you took full advantage of those, you’ll be well-positioned to participate in today’s Landmark Rush and Board Rush events, upgrading Landmarks, completing boards, and earning valuable rewards along the way.

Participate in the rest of the two events (i.e., Rent Frenzy and Free Parking Dice) using roll multipliers to get the most out of them.

Ad

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 31, 2025) were:

  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • Cash Grab (10 minutes)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
  • Mega Heist (1 hour)

Follow SPortskeeda for more Monopoly Go -related articles

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications