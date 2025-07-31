Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 31, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

With today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule (July 31, 2025), you can increase your cash position. Events like Mega Heists can help you earn enough cash to complete boards. However, if you need other in-game assets, you can complete Quick Wins and complete various milestones of daily tournaments.This article presents the Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today to help you earn better rewards and progress faster in the game.Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleThe Monopoly Go daily events begin with Mega Heist. This can help you loot your friends' banks for better rewards. This is followed by Cash Grab, which allows you to earn more cash rewards — tap on your screen to catch the falling banknotes.Mega Heist can help you win plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)Then comes Rent Frenzy, which will help you collect more rent from your friends. Mega Heist is today's final event. Here, you can earn more cash rewards.Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Cash Grab (10 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Mega Heist (1 hour): Begins at 8 pm and ends on August 1, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:Roll five timesComplete one Bank HeistUpgrade one LandmarkMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournamentsA new milestone event called the Camping Crackle is arriving today. It introduces many milestones, completing which can help you earn tokens for the Partners event, stickers for the Summer Escape season's sticker albums, and more.Here is the complete schedule for today:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.Camping Crackle: This new milestone event will begin on July 31, 2025, and end on August 3, 2025 (or August 4, 2025, in certain time zones). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones, and upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 3.5K+ tokens for the ongoing Partners event tokens, among other rewards.Rock Catch: This tournament begins on July 30, 2025, and will end on August 1, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 2.5K+ tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event, among other things, by completing them all.Fantastic Partners event: This event begins on July 29, 2025. You can earn tokens from the upcoming daily milestone event and tournament, and use them to participate in the Partners event for more rewards. The event is scheduled to end on August 3, 2025 (Or August 4, 2025, in certain time zones).Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in Mega Heist, Cash Grab, and Rent Frenzy using roll multipliers to get the most out of them. Try to save the cash for the next Builder's Bash event.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday (July 30, 2025) was:Free Parking Money (45 minutes)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)Board Rush 5 minutes)Wheel Boost (20 minutes)Cash Boost (10 minutes)Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles:How to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go