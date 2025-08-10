  • home icon
  • Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 10, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 10, 2025 08:12 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
We look at the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for August 10, 2025 (Image via Scopely)

There are only two flash events in today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule (August 10, 2025), both of which should help you increase your cash position. Peg-E Prize Drop also returns today as a special event, replacing Treasure Dig. It offers many prizes for those who can gather event-exclusive tokens required to participate in it.

This article details the Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today to help you stay a step ahead of your peers.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly Go daily events begin with Mega Heist, which lets you loot your in-game friends' banks. This is followed by Free Parking Money, wherein you earn cash for landing on specific tiles. This cash can then be retrieved by landing on one of the corner tiles.

The Mega Heist can help you earn plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1 hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1 hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

  • Pass GO two times
  • Complete two Shutdowns
  • Land on Utility one time.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

Scopely has introduced a new milestone event, along with a tournament. Both events will arrive along with the Prize Drop today. They feature many milestones that you must complete to earn in-game assets and, most importantly, tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event.

Here is the complete schedule:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
  • Aloha Adventure: This new milestone event began on August 10, 2025 (or August 11, depending on your time zone) and ends on August 12, 2025. During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones - upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 700K+ tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event, among other rewards.
  • Luxe Laps: This tournament begins on August 10, 2025 (or August 11, 2025, depending on your time zone) and ends on August 11, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones, and you can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 500+ tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event, among other things, by completing them.
  • Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Prize Drop event began on August 10, 2025 (or August 11, depending on your time zone), and will conclude on August 12, 2025. Earn event tokens by completing the daily tournament milestones and milestone events to participate in the Dig minigame, after which you can claim more in-game rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Use roll multipliers during Mega Heist and Free Parking Money to get the most out of them. Roll Multipliers can also help you complete various milestones that are part of the milestone event and tournament. This way, you can earn more rewards quickly.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily event schedule yesterday (August 9, 2025) was:

  • High Roller (5 minutes)
  • Roll Match (5 minutes)
  • High Roller (5 minutes)
  • Cash Boost (5 minutes)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
  • Free Parking Money (45 minutes)
  • Roll Match (10 minutes)

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
