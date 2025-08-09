  • home icon
  Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 9, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 9, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 09, 2025 08:45 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

Today's Monopoly Go daily events offer a great chance for you to raise your cash positions. You can use today's flash events to earn cash so that you can upgrade your Landmarks faster and complete boards. Additionally, there are other events as well for tycoons that can help earn more in-game assets.

You must learn the Monopoly Go daily events schedule to get the best out of these events. To make things easier, this article brings a comprehensive list of events arriving in the game today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with High Roller, which helps you use high roll multipliers to multiply your earnings. Then comes the Roll Match event, during which you can roll certain dice combinations to complete objectives and earn in-game assets as rewards.

Then the High Roller event returns, followed by Cash Boost. During Cash Boost, you get enhanced cash for completing simple in-game tasks. Then comes Rent Frenzy, where you get enhanced rents from your in-game friends, which is another way to increase your cash positions.

Free Parking Money is the next event in line, where you earn cash for landing on specific tiles and then retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tile. After that, the Roll Match returns as the final flash event for today.

  • High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Roll Match (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on August 10, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Win challenges scheduled for today are:

  • Pass GO one time.
  • Complete one Shut Down.
  • Land on Community Chest one time.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

A new daily tournament is arriving today in the Monopoly Go daily events schedule, and this will be the final tournament in the game during the ongoing Treasure Dig event. Therefore, this is the final chance for tycoons to earn tokens for the Treasure Dig event from a daily tournament. The tournament also brings crucial in-game assets like dice rolls, cash, and more.

Check out the complete schedule below to explore more:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.
  • Campfire Goodies: This new milestone event began on August 8, 2025, and will end on August 10 (or August 11, depending on your time zone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones, and upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 150K+ tokens for the Dig minigame event, among other rewards.
  • Hike Hustle: This tournament will begin on August 9, 2025, and end on August 10 (or August 11, 2025, depending on your time zone). Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones, and you can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 130+ tokens for the Dig Minigame event, among other things, by completing them.
  • Sunset Treasures: Sunset Treasures began on August 6, 2025, and will conclude on August 10 (or August 11, depending on your time zone). Earn event tokens by completing milestones of the daily tournament and milestone events to participate in the Dig minigame and claim more in-game rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in events like the Roll Match, Cash boost, Free Parking Money, and Cash Boost with roll multipliers to get the most out of those events. However, do not waste dice rolls during High Rollers until you have an abundance of rolls to do so.

Another tip is to save the cash earned from today's flash events until there is an event like the Board Rush, Landmarks Rush, or Builder's Bash, during which you can either get rewards for completing boards, upgrading Landmarks, or get discounts of up to 50% for upgrading the Landmarks.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 9, 2025) were:

  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
  • Golden Blitz
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
  • Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
