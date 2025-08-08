  • home icon
Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 8, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 08, 2025 08:11 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

Today's (August 8, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events can help you earn plenty of cash, dice rolls, etc. Events like Wheel Boost help you with a free spin in the Color Wheel minigame, increasing your chances of getting crucial in-game assets from the minigame. Events like Mega Heist, on the other hand, help you to increase your cash positions.

Read on to know today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (August 8, 2025) begins with Rent Frenzy, which allows you to earn enhanced rents from the in-game friends. Then comes Golden Blitz, which allows you to trade gold stickers with friends to help each other complete their albums. As the Summer Escape season nears its end, Golden Blitz will be crucial for tycoons.

also-read-trending Trending

Mega Heist is one of the best flash events when you need cash (Image via Scopely)
Mega Heist is one of the best flash events when you need cash (Image via Scopely)

Mega Heist is next in line, where you get to loot banks of your friends to increase your cash positions. This event is followed by Wheel Boost, which helps you get a free extra spin in Color Wheel. After this comes the Lucky Chance as the final event for today, where you get to earn better rewards every time you land on the Chance tile.

  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins on August 7, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on July 8, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5 hrs)
  • Golden Blitz: Begins on August 8, 2025, at 8:00 am and ends on August 9, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5 hrs)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins August 8, 2025, at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5 hrs)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5 hrs)
  • Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on August 9, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5 hrs)
Note: All events except Rent Frenzy begins today, and all events except Golden Blitz and Lucky Chance end today.

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are

  • Pass GO one time
  • Roll Doubles four times
  • Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

Scopely will launch a new milestone event in the game today. The Campfire Goodies will bring different milestones that you can complete to earn in-game assets and tokens for the ongoing Treasure Dig event.

Read on for the complete event schedule:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.
  • Campfire Goodies: This new milestone event began on August 8, 2025, and will end on August 10 (or August 11, depending on your time zone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones, and upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 150K+ tokens for the Dig minigame event, among other rewards.
  • Grain Reign: This tournament will begin on August 7, 2025, and end on August 9. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones, and you can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 130+ tokens for the Dig Minigame event, among other things, by completing them.
  • Sunset Treasures: Sunset Treasures will begin on August 6, 2025, and conclude on August 10 (or August 11, depending on your time zone). Earn event tokens by completing milestones of the daily tournament and milestone events to participate in the Dig minigame and claim more in-game rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in Rent Frenzy Mega Heist and Lucky Chance events using roll multipliers to get the most out of these events. Then, participate in Wheel Boost if you need more in-game assets, or claim the assets by completing the Quick Wins, and milestones of the milestone event and daily tournament.

Do not forget to participate in Golden Blitz, especially when you are trying to grab more gold stickers to complete albums.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 7, 2025) were

  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
  • Free Parking Money (1 hour)
  • High Roller (5 minutes)
  • Free Parking Dice (45 minutes

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Angad Sharma
