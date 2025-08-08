Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 8, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Today's (August 8, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events can help you earn plenty of cash, dice rolls, etc. Events like Wheel Boost help you with a free spin in the Color Wheel minigame, increasing your chances of getting crucial in-game assets from the minigame. Events like Mega Heist, on the other hand, help you to increase your cash positions.Read on to know today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule.Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleThe Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (August 8, 2025) begins with Rent Frenzy, which allows you to earn enhanced rents from the in-game friends. Then comes Golden Blitz, which allows you to trade gold stickers with friends to help each other complete their albums. As the Summer Escape season nears its end, Golden Blitz will be crucial for tycoons.Mega Heist is one of the best flash events when you need cash (Image via Scopely)Mega Heist is next in line, where you get to loot banks of your friends to increase your cash positions. This event is followed by Wheel Boost, which helps you get a free extra spin in Color Wheel. After this comes the Lucky Chance as the final event for today, where you get to earn better rewards every time you land on the Chance tile.Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins on August 7, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on July 8, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5 hrs)Golden Blitz: Begins on August 8, 2025, at 8:00 am and ends on August 9, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5 hrs)Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins August 8, 2025, at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5 hrs)Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5 hrs)Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on August 9, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5 hrs)Note: All events except Rent Frenzy begins today, and all events except Golden Blitz and Lucky Chance end today.Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today arePass GO one timeRoll Doubles four timesLand on Community Chest one timeMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentScopely will launch a new milestone event in the game today. The Campfire Goodies will bring different milestones that you can complete to earn in-game assets and tokens for the ongoing Treasure Dig event.Read on for the complete event schedule:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.Campfire Goodies: This new milestone event began on August 8, 2025, and will end on August 10 (or August 11, depending on your time zone). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones, and upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 150K+ tokens for the Dig minigame event, among other rewards.Grain Reign: This tournament will begin on August 7, 2025, and end on August 9. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones, and you can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 130+ tokens for the Dig Minigame event, among other things, by completing them.Sunset Treasures: Sunset Treasures will begin on August 6, 2025, and conclude on August 10 (or August 11, depending on your time zone). Earn event tokens by completing milestones of the daily tournament and milestone events to participate in the Dig minigame and claim more in-game rewards.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in Rent Frenzy Mega Heist and Lucky Chance events using roll multipliers to get the most out of these events. Then, participate in Wheel Boost if you need more in-game assets, or claim the assets by completing the Quick Wins, and milestones of the milestone event and daily tournament.Do not forget to participate in Golden Blitz, especially when you are trying to grab more gold stickers to complete albums.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 7, 2025) wereRent Frenzy (30 minutes)Free Parking Money (1 hour)High Roller (5 minutes)Free Parking Dice (45 minutesFollow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articlesHow to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go