Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 7, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today can help you increase your cash positions and also bring plenty of other assets like free dice rolls. You can earn tokens for the ongoing treasure dig event by completing milestones of the milestone events and tournaments. However, learning the schedule is crucial if you want to get the best out of these events.Read on to learn everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleMonopoly Go daily events today begin with Rent Frenzy. You get rent from your friends, which can help you earn more cash. Then comes the Free Parking Money event, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash, and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve the cash.The High Roller event allows you to use higher roll multipliers (Image via Scopely)The High Roller event arrives next and helps you use higher roll multipliers for better rewards. Then, Free Parking Dice arrives as the final event. This event is almost similar to the Free Parking Money event. The only difference is that you get dice rolls instead of cash.Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (PDT +1hr, EDT -2hr, UTC -5hrs)Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (PDT +1hr, EDT -2hr, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (PDT +1hr, EDT -2hr, UTC -5hrs)Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (PDT +1hr, EDT -2hr, UTC -5hrs)Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:Pass GO one timeLand on Chance two timesComplete two ShutdownsMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentA new daily tournament is arriving today with plenty of milestones you can complete to earn rewards like dice rolls, cash, and more. You can earn some amazing in-game assets from completing these milestones. Check out the schedule below:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.Sail Soiree: This new milestone event began on August 6, 2025, and will end on August 8, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones, and upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 100K+ tokens for the Dig minigame event, among other rewards.Grain Reign: This tournament will begin on August 7, 2025, and end on August 9, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones, and you can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 130+ tokens for the Dig Minigame event, among other things, by completing them.Sunset Treasures: Sunset Treasures will begin on August 6, 2025, and conclude on August 10, 2025 (or August 11, 2025, depending on your time zone). Earn event tokens by completing milestones of the daily tournament and milestone events to participate in the Dig minigame and claim more in-game rewards..Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayUse roll multipliers during Rent Frenzy, Free Parking Money, and Free Parking Dice events to get the most out of these events and increase your cash positions and your stock of dice rolls. Save the cash earned from the Rent Frenzy and Free Parking Money event, as the Builder's Bash flash event will return soon, and you will be able to use that cash to upgrade your Landmarks with up to 50% discounts. The dice rolls you get from Free Parking Dice can help you boost your in-game progress.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 6, 2025) were:High Roller (5 minutes)Mega Heist (45 minutes)Free Parking Dice (1 hour)Cash Boost (5 minutes)Builder's Bash (1 hour)