Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 6, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 6, 2025) can help you earn more cash and dice rolls. You can also upgrade your Landmarks at great discounts during the Builder's Bash flash event. However, to get the best out of them, it helps to know the complete schedule.This article presents the Monopoly Go daily events schedule.Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleToday's Monopoly Go daily events begin with the High Roller flash event, which allows you to use higher roll multipliers. This is followed by Mega Heist, where you can loot your friend's banks to earn more cash.The Mega Heist event can help you earn more cash rewards (Image via Scopely)Then comes Free Parking Dice, where you earn dice rolls by landing on specific tiles. You can retrieve the rolls by landing on the Free Parking tile. This is followed by Cash Boost, where you get enhanced cash rewards for completing certain in-game tasks.Then arrives Builder's Bash, the final flash event of today. Here, you can upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discounts.High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 11 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 5 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8 pm and ends on August 7, 2025, at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:Upgrade one LandmarkComplete one Bank HeistRoll doubles four timesMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentA new Dig Minigame is coming to Monopoly Go today – you will require many event-exclusive tokens to participate in it and win rewards. These tokens can be acquired by participating in the milestone event and tournament on August 6, 2025.These are the events and their schedule:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.Sail Soiree: This new milestone event began on August 6, 2025, and will end on August 8, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones, and upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 100K+ tokens for the Dig minigame event, among other rewards.Lemonade Tycoons: This tournament will begin on August 6, 2025, and end on August 7, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ tokens for the Dig Minigame event, among other things, by completing them all.Sunset Treasures: Sunset Treasures will begin on August 6, 2025, and last for a few days before concluding on August 10, 2025 (or August 11, 2025, depending on your time zone). Earn event tokens by completing milestones of the daily tournament and milestone events to participate in the Dig minigame and claim more in-game rewards.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in the Mega Heist, Free Parking Dice, and Cash Boost events with roll multipliers to increase your earnings. Then, spend your money in the Builder's Bash event to complete your boards faster.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events schedule for yesterday (August 5, 2025) was:Landmark Rush (5 minutes)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)Builder's Bash (1 hour)Sticker Boom (10 minutes)Lucky Chance (15 minutes)Cash Grab (10 minutes)Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates:How to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go