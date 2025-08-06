  • home icon
  Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 6, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 6, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 06, 2025 07:35 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today are provided in this article (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 6, 2025) can help you earn more cash and dice rolls. You can also upgrade your Landmarks at great discounts during the Builder's Bash flash event. However, to get the best out of them, it helps to know the complete schedule.

This article presents the Monopoly Go daily events schedule.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly Go daily events begin with the High Roller flash event, which allows you to use higher roll multipliers. This is followed by Mega Heist, where you can loot your friend's banks to earn more cash.

The Mega Heist event can help you earn more cash rewards (Image via Scopely)
The Mega Heist event can help you earn more cash rewards (Image via Scopely)

Then comes Free Parking Dice, where you earn dice rolls by landing on specific tiles. You can retrieve the rolls by landing on the Free Parking tile. This is followed by Cash Boost, where you get enhanced cash rewards for completing certain in-game tasks.

Then arrives Builder's Bash, the final flash event of today. Here, you can upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discounts.

  • High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 11 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 5 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8 pm and ends on August 7, 2025, at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

  • Upgrade one Landmark
  • Complete one Bank Heist
  • Roll doubles four times

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

A new Dig Minigame is coming to Monopoly Go today – you will require many event-exclusive tokens to participate in it and win rewards. These tokens can be acquired by participating in the milestone event and tournament on August 6, 2025.

These are the events and their schedule:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
  • Sail Soiree: This new milestone event began on August 6, 2025, and will end on August 8, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones, and upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 100K+ tokens for the Dig minigame event, among other rewards.
  • Lemonade Tycoons: This tournament will begin on August 6, 2025, and end on August 7, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ tokens for the Dig Minigame event, among other things, by completing them all.
  • Sunset Treasures: Sunset Treasures will begin on August 6, 2025, and last for a few days before concluding on August 10, 2025 (or August 11, 2025, depending on your time zone). Earn event tokens by completing milestones of the daily tournament and milestone events to participate in the Dig minigame and claim more in-game rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Mega Heist, Free Parking Dice, and Cash Boost events with roll multipliers to increase your earnings. Then, spend your money in the Builder's Bash event to complete your boards faster.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for yesterday (August 5, 2025) was:

  • Landmark Rush (5 minutes)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour)
  • Sticker Boom (10 minutes)
  • Lucky Chance (15 minutes)
  • Cash Grab (10 minutes)
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates:

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

More from Sportskeeda
comments icon

