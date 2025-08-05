  • home icon
  • Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 5, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 05, 2025 08:05 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for August 5, 2025 (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for August 5, 2025, feature flash events, a new daily tournament, and more. Participating in them will help you earn in-game assets and other rewards. Today's schedule has many events that can fetch you cash and allow you to upgrade Landmarks to boost your in-game progress.

This article provides the schedule for today's Monopoly Go daily events.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Today's events begin with Landmark Rush, where you can get assets for upgrading Landmarks. Then comes Rent Frenzy, where you earn extra Rent from your friends. This event can help you acquire a substantial amount of cash.

Builder&#039;s Bash can help you upgrade your buildings at a discount (Image via Scopely)
Builder's Bash can help you upgrade your buildings at a discount (Image via Scopely)

Next is Builder's Bash, which lets you upgrade your buildings at up to a 50% discount. This is followed by Sticker Boom, where you get 50% extra stickers from opening sticker packs during this event.

Then comes Lucky Chance, which helps you earn better rewards than usual for landing on the Chance tile. Cash Grab is the final flash event of today. Here, you tap on the falling banknotes to increase your cash position.

  • Landmark Rush (5 minutes): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Sticker Boom (10 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends on July 6, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Cash Grab (10 minutes): Begins at 8 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins Scheduled for today are:

  • Pass GO two times
  • Complete two Shutdowns
  • Land on Community one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

There is a new daily tournament today. You can complete its milestones to earn in-game assets and tokens for the Juggle Jam event. Furthermore, participating in the Juggle Jam can fetch you additional rewards.

Here is the complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
  • Bike Breeze: This new milestone event began on August 4, 2025, and will end on August 6, 2025. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones, and upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 200K+ tokens for the Juggle Jam event, among other rewards.
  • Lemonade Tycoons: This tournament will begin on August 5, 2025, and end on August 6, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ tokens for the Partners event, among other things, by completing them all.
  • Juggle Jam: Juggle Jam will begin on August 4, 2025, and last for a day before concluding on August 6, 2025. Earn event tokens by completing milestones of the daily tournament and milestone events to participate in Juggle Jam and claim more in-game rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in Landmark Rush and upgrade a few buildings in exchange for in-game assets. Then, use the roll multiplier during Rent Frenzy to get the most out of it. Spend as much cash as you can during Builder's Bash, as you can upgrade Landmarks at up to a 50% discount during the event.

Participate in Sticker Boom to get extra stickers, and then use roll multipliers during both the Lucky Chance and Cash Grab events to get more rewards.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday (August 4, 2025) was:

  • Landmark Rush (5 minutes)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • Cash Grab (10 minutes)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • Cash Boost (5 minutes)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
  • Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

