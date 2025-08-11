  • home icon
  Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 11, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 11, 2025 07:48 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
There are several Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for August 11, 2025 (Image via Scopely)

Several Monopoly Go daily events today (August 11, 2025) can earn you a substantial amount of cash. Those like Rent Frenzy and Cash Boost are aimed at helping you make money that can be used to upgrade Landmarks and boost your in-game progress. However, to get the best out of these events, it helps to know their schedule.

To that end, this article lists today's Monopoly Go daily events, Quick Wins, milestone events, and more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events today begin with Mega Heist, which lets you loot your friends' in-game banks, thereby increasing your earnings. Then comes Cash Boost, where you can make more money by completing some simple tasks.

The Mega Heist event can help you earn more cash (Image via Scopely)
The Mega Heist event can help you earn more cash (Image via Scopely)

This is followed by Rent Frenzy, wherein you have the opportunity to make cash through rent. Then comes Sticker Boom, where you can earn 50% extra stickers from opening sticker packs during the event.

The final event of the day is Wheel Boost. Here, you get a free extra spin in the Color Wheel minigame.

  • Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Sticker Boom (10 minutes): Begins at 3 pm and ends on August 12, 2025, at 2:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 8 pm and ends at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

  • Upgrade one Landmark
  • Complete one Bank Heist
  • Roll Doubles four times

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

Scopely is launching a new daily tournament today, and it features 40 milestones. Completing them will earn you crucial in-game assets and tokens that make you eligible to participate in the ongoing Prize Drop event, where more rewards are on offer.

Check out the complete schedule below:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
  • Aloha Adventure: This new milestone event began on August 10, 2025 (or August 11, depending on your time zone) and ends on August 12, 2025. During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones - upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 700K+ tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event, among other rewards.
  • Tan Tussle: This tournament begins on August 11, 2025, and ends on August 12, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones, and you can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 500+ tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event, among other things, by completing them.
  • Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Prize Drop event began on August 10, 2025 (or August 11, depending on your time zone), and will conclude on August 12, 2025. Earn event tokens by completing the daily tournament milestones and milestone events to participate in the Dig minigame, after which you can claim more in-game rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Use roll multipliers during events like Mega Heist, Cash Boost, and Rent Frenzy to make more money. Also, try to earn sticker packs to get more stickers during Sticker Boost. This will help you complete this season's sticker albums faster and get you rewards. Then, participate in Wheel Boost for more in-game assets.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday (August 10, 2025) was:

  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)
  • Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

