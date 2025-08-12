Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 12, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events, scheduled for today (August 12, 2025) can help you earn plenty of cash. Increasing your cash positions can help you upgrade your Landmarks and complete the boards faster than usual. You can also get other in-game assets by participating in Quick Wins, the milestone event, and more. This article brings everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for todayToday's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleToday's (August 12, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Free Parking Money. Land on specific tiles to earn cash, and retrieve this cash by landing on the Free Parking tile. Then comes High Roller, which helps you use higher roll multipliers to get better rewards.Mega Heist will help you earn cash (Image via Scopely)Mega Heist is the next flash event, helping you to loot your in-game friends' banks to increase your cash positions. Then comes Rent Frenzy, where you get to earn extra rent from your friends.Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today arePass GO one timeCollect one stickerLand on the Community Chest one timeMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentA new milestone event and tournament arrive today, bringing plenty of milestones you can complete to earn more in-game assets. A new Partner Event is also scheduled for today (August 12, 2025). Completing certain milestones of the milestone event and the tournament can also help you earn tokens for the Partners event; participate in it with these tokens and win more.Here's out the complete schedule:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.Blooms and Billions: This new milestone event began on August 12, 2025, and ends on August 14. During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones - upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 3.5K+ tokens for the Partners event, among other rewards.Trim Triumph: This tournament begins on August 12, 2025, and ends on August 13. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones, and you can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 1.5K tokens for the Partners event, among other things, by completing them.Gardening Partners event: The new Partners event began on August 12, 2025, and will conclude on August 17 (or August 18 in certain time zones). Earn event tokens by completing the daily tournament milestones and milestone events to participate in the Dig minigame, after which you can claim more in-game rewards.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in Free Parking Money, Mega Heist, and Rent Frenzy using roll multipliers, as they will multiply your winnings and get the most out of those events. Then save cash for Landmark Rush and Builder's Bash, where you get great deals for upgrading your landmarks.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 11, 2025) wereMega Heist (45 minutes)Cash Boost (10 minutes)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)Sticker Boom (10 minutes)Wheel Boost (20 minutesFollow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articlesHow to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go