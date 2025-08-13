Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 13, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 13, 2025) can help you earn many in-game assets and upgrade your Landmarks faster than usual. Builder's Bash is returning to today's schedule after being missing for some time - it can offer up to a 50% discount on the cost of upgrading your buildings.To maximize the benefits of these events, it helps to know the Monopoly Go daily events schedule. This article provides the complete list of today's events to help you stay a step ahead of your peers.Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Cash Boost, where you earn extra cash by completing certain in-game tasks. This is followed by Free Parking Money, where you must land on a specific tile to grab cash and retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile.The Builder's Bash helps you update buildings at lower prices (Image via Scopely)Golden Blitz is the next flash event. Here, you can trade Golden Stickers with friends to complete each other's sticker albums. Then comes High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers to increase your earnings. Builder's Bash is the final flash event. It lets you upgrade Landmarks at up to 50% discounts.Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins on August 12, 2025, at 11 pm and ends on August 13, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Golden Blitz: Begins at 8:00 am and ends on August 14, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 5 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Note: All events except the Cash Boost begin today, and every event, barring Golden Blitz, also ends today.Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:Roll five timesUpgrade one LandmarkLand on Chance two timesMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentScopely has introduced a new daily tournament that features milestones you must complete for certain in-game assets, along with tokens for the ongoing Partners event. Here is the complete schedule:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.Blooms and Billions: This new milestone event began on August 12, 2025, and ends on August 14, 2025. During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones - upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 3.5K+ tokens for the Partners event, among other rewards.Paving Glory: This tournament begins on August 13, 2025, and ends on August 15, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones, and you can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 2.5K tokens for the Partners event, among other things, by completing them.Gardening Partners event: The new Partners event began on August 12, 2025, and will conclude on August 17, 2025 (or August 18 in certain time zones). Earn event tokens by completing the daily tournament milestones and milestone events to participate in the Dig minigame, after which you can claim more in-game rewards.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in the Cash Boost and Free Parking Money events using roll multipliers to get the most out of them. Meanwhile, Golden Blitz allows you to get more golden stickers and complete your album collection faster. Then, use the cash during Builder's Bash to upgrade your Landmarks at lower prices to complete boards faster.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday (August 12, 2025) was:Free Parking Money (1 hour)High Roller (5 minutes)Mega Heist (45 minutes)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles:How to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go