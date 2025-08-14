  • home icon
  Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 14, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 14, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 14, 2025 11:21 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 14, 2025) can help you grab plenty of cash and other bonuses. Events like Wheel Boost, Quick Win challenges, and the milestones of today's new milestone event can help you earn plenty of in-game assets.

Here's today's complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for August 14, 2025 begins with Mega Heist, where you get to loot your friends' banks. Then comes Rent Frenzy, which helps you earn enhanced rents from your friends. Both these events can increase your cash positions.

Earn more cash from Mega Heist (Image via Scopely)
Earn more cash from Mega Heist (Image via Scopely)

If you need more cash rewards, try Cash Boost, where you get extra cash for completing simple in-game tasks. Then comes High Roller, which helps you roll with higher roll multipliers to help you multiply your earnings. Wheel Boost arrives after High Roller as the final flash event of today, and it can help you get a free spin on the Color Wheel mini-game.

  • Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins on August 13, 2025, at 11:00 pm and ends on August 14 at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • High Roller ( 5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on August 15, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Note: All events except the Mega Heist begin today (August 14, 2025).

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are

  • Pass GO one time
  • Complete one Bank Heist
  • Collect one Sticker

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

A new milestone event drops today, and completing its milestones can help you win in-game assets like dice rolls, and sticker packs. You can also get tokens for the ongoing Partners event by completing certain milestones, which can help you participate in the Partners event to win more.

Check out the complete schedule below:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.
  • Greenhouse Gains: This new milestone event began on August 14, 2025, and ends on August 17 (or August 18, depending on your time zone). During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones - upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 3.5K+ tokens for the Partners event, among other rewards.
  • Paving Glory: This tournament begins on August 13, 2025, and ends on August 15. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones, and you can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 2.5K tokens for the Partners event, among other things, by completing them.
  • Gardening Partners event: The new Partners event began on August 12, 2025, and will conclude on August 17 (or August 18 in certain time zones). Earn event tokens by completing the daily tournament milestones and milestone events to participate in the Dig minigame, after which you can claim more in-game rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in events like Mega Heist, Cash Boost, and Rent Frenzy, with roll multipliers to get the most out of these events. You can also participate in Wheel Boost for more in-game assets.

Save the cash earned from the flash events for the next Landmark Rush, Board Rush, or the next Builder's Bash event. You can either get rewards for upgrading your Landmarks and completing your boards or get vast discounts on upgrading Landmarks, helping you to use that money in the best possible way.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 13, 2025) were

  • Cash Boost (5 minutes)
  • Free Parking Money (1 hour)
  • Golden Blitz
  • High Roller (5 minutes)
  • Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles

About the author

Subhadip Dey
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Angad Sharma
