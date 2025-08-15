Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 15, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Today's (August 15, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events schedule can help you upgrade your landmarks at a lower-than-usual cost and boost your in-game progress with certain bonuses and other assets. There are Quick Wins, a milestone event, and more, and each of these events can help you earn dice rolls, cash, sticker packs, and more.Read on for the complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today.Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleThe Monopoly Go daily events for August 15, 2025, begin with Builder's Bash, where you get to upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discount. Then comes High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings.The Builder's Bash event can help you upgrade buildings at discounts (Image via Scopely)Then comes Mega Heist, where you get to loot banks of your in-game friends to increase your cash positions. Rent Frenzy is the next event, and it helps you earn more rent from friends. The final flash event for today is Free Parking Money, where you have to land on specific tiles to earn money and retrieve the cash by landing on the Free Parking tile.Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on August 16, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go Quick Wins for today arePass GO two timesComplete two ShutdownsCollect one stickerMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentScopely brings a new tournament for players today. It comes with 40 milestones, and completing them can help you earn dice rolls, special boosters, cash, and more. Completing certain milestones can also help you earn tokens for the Partners event. These tokens can help you participate and earn more rewards from the Partners event.Read on for the complete schedule:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.Greenhouse Gains: This new milestone event began on August 14, 2025, and ends on August 17 (or August 18, depending on your time zone). During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones - upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 3.5K+ tokens for the Partners event, among other rewards.Trim Triumph: This tournament begins on August 15, 2025, and ends on August 16. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones, and you can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 1.5K tokens for the Partners event, among other things, by completing them.Gardening Partners event: The new Partners event began on August 12, 2025, and will conclude on August 17 (or August 18 in certain time zones). Earn event tokens by completing the daily tournament milestones and milestone events to participate in the Dig minigame, after which you can claim more in-game rewards.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in Mega Heist, Rent Frenzy, and Free Parking Money with roll multipliers to get the most out of these flash events. Participate in Builder's Bash to upgrade as many Landmarks as possible, as you can easily retrieve the cash from Mega Heist, Rent Franzy, and Free Parking Money.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 14, 2025) wereMega Heist (45 minutes)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)Cash Boost (10 minutes)High Roller ( 5 minutes)Wheel Boost (20 minutes)Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articleHow to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go