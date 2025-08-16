Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 16, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events are mostly High Rollers, which can help you multiply your earnings from various events. You can also earn cash and upgrade buildings at a discount thanks to the other flash events scheduled for today. However, you must learn the complete schedule for the daily events to get the most out of them.This article brings the Monopoly Go daily events schedule to help the readers stay a step ahead of their peers. Read on for more.Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash eventsThe Monopoly Go daily event schedule for today begins with Cash Boost, where you get enhanced cash for completing simple in-game tasks. Then comes High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers to grow your earnings. This will be followed by Sticker Boom, during which each sticker pack you open will give you 50% extra stickers.Builder's Bash can help you upgrade buildings at a discount (Image via Scopely)The Builder's Bash is next on the schedule, allowing you to upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% off. This event is followed by High Roller, which is also the final flash event of today.Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Sticker Boom (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends on August 17, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:Collect CashPass GO one timeRoll Doubles two timesMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentA new tournament is arriving today, marking the final daily tournament of the ongoing Partners event. Therefore, this event will be your last chance to complete milestones and earn tokens for the Partners event. These tokens are important because they are your ticket to participating in the special event, from which you can earn plenty more exciting rewards.Check the complete special event, milestone event, and tournament schedule for today's Monopoly Go daily events below:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.Greenhouse Gains: This new milestone event began on August 14, 2025, and ends on August 17 (or August 18, depending on your time zone). During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones - upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 3.5K+ tokens for the Partners event, among other rewards.Paving Glory: This tournament begins on August 16, 2025, and ends on August 17 (or August 18, 2025, depending on your time zone). Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones, and you can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 1.5K tokens for the Partners event, among other things, by completing them.Gardening Partners event: The new Partners event began on August 12, 2025, and will conclude on August 17 (or August 18 in certain time zones). Earn event tokens by completing the daily tournament milestones and milestone events to participate in the Dig minigame, after which you can claim more in-game rewards.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in Cash Boost using roll multipliers to get more cash rewards, and participate in the Sticker Boom to earn as many stickers as possible. The extra stickers you get from Sticker Boom can help you complete Summer Escape albums to earn more rewards.The cash you earn from the Cash Boost can help you upgrade buildings during the Builder's Bash event to upgrade buildings faster and earn more rewards. However, try to avoid High Roller events if you don't have an abundance of dice rolls.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 15, 2025) were:Builder's Bash (1 hour)High Roller (5 minutes)Mega Heist (45 minutes)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)Free Parking Money (1 hour)Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go articles:How to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go