Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 17, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled today (August 17, 2025) can help you earn many rewards. While Mega Heist provides players with the opportunity to make more money, Builder's Bash promotes spending it to upgrade Landmarks. However, you must know today's complete schedule to get the most out of these events.This article lists all of today's Monopoly Go daily events to help you boost your in-game progress.Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash eventsToday's Monopoly Go daily events begin with Rent Frenzy, where you can earn extra rent from your friends. Then comes High Roller, which lets you use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings.The Mega Heist event can help you earn more cash (Image via Scopely)This is followed by Mega Heist, where you can loot your friends' in-game banks for more cash. Next is Lucky Chance, where you get better rewards each time you land on the Chance tile.Builder's Bash is the final flash event of the day. Here, players get up to 50% discounts to upgrade their Landmarks. These are the events and their time:Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8 pm and ends on August 18, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go Quick Wins schedule today is:Pass GO one timeLand on Chance two timesCollect one stickerMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentA new milestone event and a new daily tournament are arriving today, with many milestones, completing each of which can help you earn exciting in-game rewards. Since the Peg-E Prize Drop event is replacing the ongoing Partners event today, certain milestones from the former will feature tokens.Here is the complete schedule:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.Wealth Stream: This new milestone event began on August 17, 2025 (or August 18, depending on your time zone) and ends on August 19, 2025 (or August 20, depending on your time zone). During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones - upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 700+ tokens for the Prize drop event, among other rewards.Rail Track: This tournament begins on August 17, 2025 (or August 18, 2025, depending on your time zone). Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones - you can obtain over 5.5K dice rolls, 500+ tokens for the Prize Drop event, among other things, by completing them.Gardening Partners event: The new Partners event began on August 12, 2025, and will conclude on August 17, 2025 (or August 18 in certain time zones). Earn event tokens by completing the daily tournament milestones and milestone events to participate in the Dig minigame, after which you can claim more in-game rewards.Peg-E Prize Drop event: Begins on August 17, 2025 (or August 18 in certain time zones), the new special event will be here for only two days before concluding on August 19, 2025 (or August 20 in some time zones). You can earn special tokens and use them to participate in this event for more rewards.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in Rent Frenzy, Mega Heist, and Lucky Chance with roll multipliers to increase your earnings. These events can help you earn many in-game assets and cash, and you can multiply your winnings by using roll multipliers.After that, you can participate in the Builder's Bash to upgrade Landmarks at huge discounts to complete boards faster than usual.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday (August 16, 2025) was:Cash Boost (5 minutes)High Roller (5 minutes)Sticker Boom (10 minutes)Builder's Bash (1 hour)High Roller (5 minutes)