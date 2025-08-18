Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 18, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

There are only four flash events scheduled in today's Monopoly Go daily events (August 18, 2025). Wheel Boost can help you obtain in-game assets, while most of the other events earn you cash. There are also certain in-game challenges, milestones for the milestone event, and tournaments that you can complete to earn more assets.However, you must learn the complete schedule of events to get the most out of them. This article lists the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash eventsToday's Monopoly Go daily events begin with Wheel Boost, during which you get a free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game. Then comes High Roller, where you use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings.Mega Heist will help you get more cash (Image via Scopely)This is followed by Cash Boost, which lets you earn cash rewards for completing certain in-game tasks. Then comes Mega Heist, where you can loot your friends' in-game banks.Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 11 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:Roll five timesComplete one Bank heistUpgrade two LandmarksMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentA new tournament is arriving today as part of the Monopoly Go daily events schedule. It features many new milestones that can be completed to earn in-game bonuses and tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event.Here is the complete schedule:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.Wealth Stream: This new milestone event began on August 17, 2025 (or August 18, depending on your time zone) and ends on August 19, 2025 (or August 20, depending on your time zone). During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones - upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 700+ tokens for the Prize drop event, among other rewards.Seaside Serve: This tournament begins on August 18, 2025, and ends on August 19, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones - you can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 700+ tokens for the Prize Drop event, among other things, by completing them.Peg-E Prize Drop event: This begins on August 17, 2025 (or August 18 in certain time zones). The new special event will be here for only two days before concluding on August 19, 2025 (or August 20 in some time zones). You can earn special tokens and use them to participate in this event for more rewards.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayUse roll multipliers during Mega Heist and Cash Boost events to get the most out of them. Participate in Wheel Boost to get more assets from the Color Wheel event. Also, try not to spend the cash earned from Mega Heist and Cash Boost until a new Builder's Bash event arrives. Spending cash during Builder's Bash is probably the best use of your in-game money.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events yesterday (August 17, 2025) were:Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)High Roller (5 minutes)Mega Heist (45 minutes)Lucky Chance (15 minutes)Builder's Bash (1 hour)Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles:How to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go