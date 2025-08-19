  • home icon
  Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 19, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 19, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 19, 2025 08:36 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
The events scheduled for today in Monopoly Go are discussed in this article (Image via Scopely)

Most of today's Monopoly Go daily events (August 19, 2025) are aimed at helping you earn more in-game assets. While there are events like Mega Heist to fulfill your cash needs, others like Wheel Boost and High Roller will fetch you bonuses to boost your in-game progress. However, it helps to know the schedule so you can get the most out of them.

This article lists all Monopoly Go daily events for today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash events

Today's Monopoly Go daily events begin with Roll Match, where you can roll certain dice combinations to complete objectives and earn rewards. Then comes High Roller, where you use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings.

Use higher roll multipliers during the High Roller event (Image via Scopely)
Use higher roll multipliers during the High Roller event (Image via Scopely)

This is followed by Wheel Boost, which gives you a free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game. Golden Blitz is the next event, where you can trade golden stickers with friends. High Roller returns after this, followed by Mega Heist, where you can loot your friends' in-game banks for more cash.

  • Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins on August 18, 2025, at 11 pm and ends on August 19, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Golden Blitz: Begins at 8 am and ends on August 20, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Note: All events except Roll Match begin today, and all events except Golden Blitz end today (August 19, 2025).

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

  • Pass GO two times
  • Complete two Shutdowns
  • Land on Community Chest two times

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

There are no new milestone events or tournaments in today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule. These are the ongoing events:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.
  • Wealth Stream: This new milestone event began on August 17, 2025 (or August 18, depending on your time zone) and ends on August 19, 2025 (or August 20, depending on your time zone). During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones - upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 700+ tokens for the Prize drop event, among other rewards.
  • Seaside Serve: This tournament begins on August 18, 2025, and ends on August 19, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones - you can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 700+ tokens for the Prize Drop event, among other things, by completing them.
  • Peg-E Prize Drop event: This begins on August 17, 2025 (or August 18 in certain time zones). The new special event will be here for only two days before concluding on August 19, 2025 (or August 20 in some time zones). You can earn special tokens and use them to participate in this event for more rewards.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in events like Roll Match and Wheel Boost to grab as many in-game assets as possible. Since the Summer Escape season is nearing its end, participate actively in Golden Blitz to get the golden stickers you need from your friends. Use roll multipliers while participating in Mega Heist to earn more cash and increase your cash position.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday (August 18, 2025) was:

  • Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
  • High Roller (5 minutes)
  • Cash Boost (5 minutes)
  • Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

