Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 19, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

Most of today's Monopoly Go daily events (August 19, 2025) are aimed at helping you earn more in-game assets. While there are events like Mega Heist to fulfill your cash needs, others like Wheel Boost and High Roller will fetch you bonuses to boost your in-game progress. However, it helps to know the schedule so you can get the most out of them.This article lists all Monopoly Go daily events for today.Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule for flash eventsToday's Monopoly Go daily events begin with Roll Match, where you can roll certain dice combinations to complete objectives and earn rewards. Then comes High Roller, where you use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings.Use higher roll multipliers during the High Roller event (Image via Scopely)This is followed by Wheel Boost, which gives you a free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game. Golden Blitz is the next event, where you can trade golden stickers with friends. High Roller returns after this, followed by Mega Heist, where you can loot your friends' in-game banks for more cash.Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins on August 18, 2025, at 11 pm and ends on August 19, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Golden Blitz: Begins at 8 am and ends on August 20, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Note: All events except Roll Match begin today, and all events except Golden Blitz end today (August 19, 2025).Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today are:Pass GO two timesComplete two ShutdownsLand on Community Chest two timesMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentThere are no new milestone events or tournaments in today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule. These are the ongoing events:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on July 2, 2025, and will run until August 27, 2025.Wealth Stream: This new milestone event began on August 17, 2025 (or August 18, depending on your time zone) and ends on August 19, 2025 (or August 20, depending on your time zone). During this period, complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Corner tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones - upon completing them, you will earn over 17K dice rolls and 700+ tokens for the Prize drop event, among other rewards.Seaside Serve: This tournament begins on August 18, 2025, and ends on August 19, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones - you can obtain over 9.5K dice rolls, 700+ tokens for the Prize Drop event, among other things, by completing them.Peg-E Prize Drop event: This begins on August 17, 2025 (or August 18 in certain time zones). The new special event will be here for only two days before concluding on August 19, 2025 (or August 20 in some time zones). You can earn special tokens and use them to participate in this event for more rewards.Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in events like Roll Match and Wheel Boost to grab as many in-game assets as possible. Since the Summer Escape season is nearing its end, participate actively in Golden Blitz to get the golden stickers you need from your friends. Use roll multipliers while participating in Mega Heist to earn more cash and increase your cash position.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday (August 18, 2025) was:Wheel Boost (20 minutes)High Roller (5 minutes)Cash Boost (5 minutes)Mega Heist (45 minutes)