Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 2, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Aug 02, 2025 07:59 GMT
Monopoly GO daily events
These events scheduled for today in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 2, 2025) can help you earn a lot of cash rewards. You can grab them from today's flash events and spend them in Landmark Rush to earn some in-game assets. Moreover, the special event and Quick Win challenges can help you earn more in-game assets.

Read on to know today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule to help boost your in-game progress.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 2, 2025) begin with Cash Boost, where you can earn more cash for completing certain in-game tasks. Then comes Landmark Rush, where you can earn rewards for upgrading Landmarks.

The Mega Heist event can help you earn a ton of cash (Image via Scopely)
The Mega Heist event can help you earn a ton of cash (Image via Scopely)

Then comes Mega Heist, which allows you to loot the banks of your in-game friends to raise your cash positions. The Cash Boost returns after that as today's final flash event. Check out the whole schedule below:

  • Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Landmark Rush (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Mega Heist ($5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
  • Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on August 3, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly Go

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are

  • Collect Cash
  • Pass GO two times
  • Roll doubles two times

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournament

Scopely launches a new tournament today, which will be the final daily tournament before the conclusion of the ongoing Partners event. So, this tournament is your final chance to complete milestones and earn tokens for the Partners event, so that you can participate and earn more rewards from it.

Read on for the complete schedule:

  • Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.
  • Camping Crackle: This new milestone event will begin on July 31, 2025, and end on August 3 (or August 4, in certain time zones). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones, and upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 3.5K+ tokens for the ongoing Partners event tokens, among other rewards.
  • Green Geniuses: This tournament begins on August 2, 2025, and ends on August 3 (or August 4, in certain time zones). Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.8K dice rolls, 1.5K+ tokens for the Partners event, among other things, by completing them all.
  • Fantastic Partners event: Fantastic Partners begins on July 29, 2025. You can earn tokens from the upcoming daily milestone event/tournament and use them to participate in the Partners event for more rewards. This event is scheduled to end on August 3 (or August 4, in certain time zones).
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Participate in the first Cash Boost using roll multipliers to get the most out of that event. Then, upgrade Landmarks throughout Landmark Rush if you need more assets. After that, try to recover the cash spent by using roll multipliers during Mega Heist and Cash Boost.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 1, 2025) were

  • Landmark Rush (5 minutes)
  • Board Rush (5 minutes)
  • Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
  • Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Angad Sharma
