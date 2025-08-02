Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 2, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournament, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 2, 2025) can help you earn a lot of cash rewards. You can grab them from today's flash events and spend them in Landmark Rush to earn some in-game assets. Moreover, the special event and Quick Win challenges can help you earn more in-game assets.Read on to know today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule to help boost your in-game progress.Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduleThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (August 2, 2025) begin with Cash Boost, where you can earn more cash for completing certain in-game tasks. Then comes Landmark Rush, where you can earn rewards for upgrading Landmarks.The Mega Heist event can help you earn a ton of cash (Image via Scopely)Then comes Mega Heist, which allows you to loot the banks of your in-game friends to raise your cash positions. The Cash Boost returns after that as today's final flash event. Check out the whole schedule below:Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Landmark Rush (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Mega Heist ($5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on August 3, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GoThe Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today areCollect CashPass GO two timesRoll doubles two timesMonopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone event, special event, and tournamentScopely launches a new tournament today, which will be the final daily tournament before the conclusion of the ongoing Partners event. So, this tournament is your final chance to complete milestones and earn tokens for the Partners event, so that you can participate and earn more rewards from it.Read on for the complete schedule:Summer Escape: Summer Escape began on June 2, 2025, and will run until August 27.Camping Crackle: This new milestone event will begin on July 31, 2025, and end on August 3 (or August 4, in certain time zones). During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. The event has 62 milestones, and upon completing them, you will earn over 18K dice rolls and 3.5K+ tokens for the ongoing Partners event tokens, among other rewards.Green Geniuses: This tournament begins on August 2, 2025, and ends on August 3 (or August 4, in certain time zones). Perform Shutdowns and undertake Bank Heists to complete them and earn tokens. There are 40 milestones featured. You can obtain over 5.8K dice rolls, 1.5K+ tokens for the Partners event, among other things, by completing them all.Fantastic Partners event: Fantastic Partners begins on July 29, 2025. You can earn tokens from the upcoming daily milestone event/tournament and use them to participate in the Partners event for more rewards. This event is scheduled to end on August 3 (or August 4, in certain time zones).Monopoly Go daily events strategy for todayParticipate in the first Cash Boost using roll multipliers to get the most out of that event. Then, upgrade Landmarks throughout Landmark Rush if you need more assets. After that, try to recover the cash spent by using roll multipliers during Mega Heist and Cash Boost.Monopoly Go daily events schedule yesterdayThe Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (August 1, 2025) wereLandmark Rush (5 minutes)Board Rush (5 minutes)Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)Free Parking Dice (1 hour)Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articlesHow to trade cards in Monopoly GoHow do you Shutdown in Monopoly Go?How to add friends in Monopoly Go